The Bentworth boys soccer team closed the regular season Wednesday night with a 4-3 overtime non-section victory at Washington.
The Bearcats enter the WPIAL Class A playoffs with an overall record of 14-1-1.
Jerzy Timlin scored a hat trick and assisted on the fourth goal for Bentworth. Christian Hete netted the fourth goal.
Belle Vernon 2, Charleroi 2, OT — The Leopards’ Luke Kimmel scored the match-tying goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation play as the two playoff-bound squads played to a non-section tie.
Daniel Sassak scored his 99th career goal to give Belle Vernon (13-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Eben McIntyre scored both goals for Charleroi (13-2-1) in the second half.
Connellsville 6, Mount Pleasant 0 — Seth Basinger scored four goals as the Falcons ended the season with a non-section victory over the Vikings.
Will Trimbath and Derek Routzhan also scored for Connellsville (4-12-0). Mount Pleasant ends with an overall record of 6-7-2.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2 — The Warriors had three different goal scorers for a non-section victory over the Rams.
Anthony Valerio, Will Sinay and Adam Stefel scored for Elizabeth Forward (11-4-0). Ringgold closes with an overall record of 6-11-0.
Jeannette 4, California 0 — Jordan Taylor scored twice to lead the Jayhawks to a non-section victory over the Trojans.
Austin Emory and Shane Mickens also scored for Jeannette (11-5-0). California ends the season with an overall record of 2-13-0.
Girls soccer
Monessen 13, Jeannette 0 — Samantha Saylor scored five goals in the Lady Greyhounds’ non-section victory over the Lady Jayhawks.
Ava Fetty scored a hat trick for Monessen (6-11-0). Mya Petruska had two goals, and Kinsey Wilson, Kayla Saeli and Zalendria Hardison all scored once in the victory.
Bella Rizzuto earned the shutout.
Girls volleyball
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Pioneers secured fourth place in Section 2-A by sweeping past the visiting Lady Rockets.
West Greene (6-6) won by the scores, 28-26, 25-21, 25-18.
Kasie Meek had a double-double for the Lady Pioneers with 13 kills and 11 digs. BreAnna Jackson finished with 22 assists. London Whipkey had 12 service points, and Sophia Plock finished with 10 kills.
Mia Baker (6 kills), Madison Wright (9 kills), Isabelle Bazzoli (8 kills), Anna Uveges (6 kills), Finley Kramer (15 digs), Ali Ostrich (17 assists), and Kayla Larkin (9 assists) were stats leaders for Jefferson-Morgan (4-8, 5-10).
The Lady Rockets suffered a 3-0 section loss (25-16, 25-5, 25-15) to Fort Cherry on Tuesday. Wright had a team-high five kills.
Laurel Highlands 3, Yough 1 — Laurel Highlands picked up a Section 3-AAA victory Tuesday night over the Lady Cougars.
Morgan Wheeler led Laurel Highlands (6-6) with 17 assists and five aces. Mia Pierce finished with seven kills and four digs. Emily Fleenor had eight kills.
