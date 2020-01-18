Serra Catholic scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters Friday night for an 86-45 Section 2-AA victory at Bentworth.
The Eagles (6-1, 8-6) led 26-16, 53-27 and 77-35 at the quarter breaks.
Jerzy Timlin and Landen Urcho shared scoring honors for the Bearcats (0-7, 0-15) with 11 points apiece.
The Eagles' Josiah Pais scored a game-high 17 points.
Section 2-AA
Serra Catholic 26-27-24-9 -- 86
Bentworth 16-11-8-10 -- 45
Serra Catholic: Josiah Pais 17, Jayden Bristol 16, Joey Pemoss 14, Elijah Ward 13. Bentworth: Jerzy Timlin 11, Landen Urcho 11. Records: Serra Catholic (6-1, 8-6), Bentworth (0-7, 0-15).
