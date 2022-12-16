The Bentworth boys basketball program had struggled as many other schools have with the lack of numbers over the past several years.
Bearcats have strong numbers for playoff push
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:17 AM
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 1:59 am
That isn’t the case this year for head coach Bob Kennedy and his staff, and the team is looking to earn a postseason berth.
“We are trying to make the playoffs,” he said. “We have guys back and a full roster.
“We have 17 guys on the team, and this is the most talent we have had in a while, especially this deep. I probably haven’t gone this deep since 2008.”
There are more younger players out for the team this year, but that isn’t the only reason numbers are up.
“We had a few come back that didn’t play last year,” added Kennedy.
Four Bearcats have starting experience in seniors Landon Urcho and Christian May, junior Colton Lusk and sophomore Ross Skerbitz.
Urcho topped 1,000 career points in the third game of the season against Jefferson-Morgan.
Another player, senior Jerzey Timlin, started as a freshman and sophomore before not playing last season.
A pair of freshmen, Chris Harper and Ben Hayes, are vying for starting roles, as are senior Julian Hayes, Ben’s older brother, and sophomores Lucas Burke and Aiden McMurray.
“The two freshmen will get significant time and are looking to crack the starting lineup,” said Kennedy. “All of the guys in the rotation could start.”
Kennedy is happy with the growth of the young, and new, players.
“The first-year players, it will be a learning experience,” said Kennedy. “They are doing a good job of picking up things quick and we can come together faster as a good team because of it.”
Bentworth is in Section 4-AA with some old foes (Beth-Center and Frazier) and new opponents (Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry and Burgettstown).
“We have some good, top-notch opponents that have come into the section,” Kennedy said. “It is going to be a dog fight.”
