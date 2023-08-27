The Bentworth boys soccer team had the offense rolling Saturday for an 8-0 non-section victory against Washington.
Bearcats' Malarbi wins first game as coach
Sunday, August 27, 2023 1:50 PM
The Bentworth boys soccer team had the offense rolling Saturday for an 8-0 non-section victory against Washington.
The win was the first for new coach Nick Marlarbi and the program's 250th victory.
Bentworth rolled out to a 6-0 lead at halftime on Ryan Moessner's hat trick and single goals by Ryan Colbert, Andrew Vipperman and John Scott. Moessner had five points in the half with two assists. Colbert also had two assists.
Moessner picked up his third assist when he set up Colbert's goal in the second half. Scott scored his second goal of the match from Gaige Davenport's assist.
DJ Hays and Paxton Thomas combined to make four saves to preserve the shutout.
Bentworth opens Section 2-A play at home Tuesday against Ligonier Valley.
Waynesburg Central 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- The Raiders scored three first-half goals and then the defense shut down the Bucs for a non-section victory.
Ryon McCartney scored goals at 8:32 and 4:02 on assists by Nate Bauza and Dylan Pester. Owen Haught was set up by Dalton Taylor for the opening goal at 17:09.
