BENTLEYVILLE — Before this year the last time Bentworth’s boys basketball team won its first four games was during the 2011-12 season. The Bearcats started that season 6-0 and wound up 18-4 overall with a section championship.
“It’s been awhile,” said Bentworth coach Bob Kennedy, who is in his 21st year with the Bearcats.
This year’s squad improved to 4-0 with a 66-50 victory over visiting Avella on Friday night and features 1,000-point scorer Landon Urcho who hit that milestone in the previous game last Tuesday with 21 points in a 51-45 win against visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
Urcho also had an outstanding 2021-22 season but that team finished 7-14.
“It feels great to get off to such a good start this year,” said Urcho, who scored 20 points in the win over the Eagles. “We’re really coming together as a team. Everything has been clicking. We have good chemistry this year.
“I have high hopes for the season.”
One key to the Bearcats success so far has been a bigger roster than in the recent past.
“We’ve got good numbers so it helps us practice better and this group of kids works hard at it,” Kennedy said. “I’m happy with the way they’re coming along and picking up on the game.”
Urcho was happy about scoring his 1,000th point and the celebration that ensued last week but is prepared to move on.
“If felt real nice,” said the senior guard. “It was good to sort of get that over with though so now I can focus solely on the games.”
While Urcho is known for his offensive exploits, he and his teammates have played well at the other end of the floor as well this season.
“We’ve been playing good defense,” said Kennedy of his team’s man-to-man. “I’ve got about five seniors but most of them are freshmen and sophomores. The guys we put out on the floor, and some of them are pretty young, they all play good team defense.
“They get in there and help each other. That’s part of the game. I’d rather play man-to-man any day of the week.”
Bentworth put three players in double figures in Friday’s win with freshman Ben Hays (11) and sophomore Aiden McMurray (10) following Urcho in the scoring column.
The Bearcats will be tested tonight when they play South Side Beaver which was a playoff team last season.
