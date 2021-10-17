AVELLA — Avella earned its first win of the season and dealt a major blow to Bentworth’s playoff hopes by rallying from a 21-8 deficit in the fourth quarter to upend the visiting Bearcats, 30-21, in Tri-County South football action Friday night.
The loss means the Bearcats (1-4, 2-5) must win their final two games vs. Mapletown and at California and get some help to reach the postseason.
“We’ve just got to go back, circle the wagons, watch the film and get back to the basics,” Bentworth coach J.J. Knabb said.
Noah Markle rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Samol reeled in seven receptions for 189 yards, including a 55-yard TD pass from KJ Rush, to lead the Eagles (1-4, 1-7) on their homecoming night.
Markle’s 3-yard touchdown run and Rush’s two-point pass to Samol early in the fourth quarter started the comeback, pulling Avella to within 21-16.
Rush’s 1-yard TD plunge and another two-point pass to Samol put the Eagles in front, 24-21, with 8:57 left in the game. Markle’s 14-yard touchdown run with 2:14 left sealed the come-from-behind win.
The Eagles’ defense came up with several key stops in the fourth quarter with Samol contributing a key interception.
“We knew they were a passing team so we had to lock down on the coverage,” Samol said. “I saw an opportunity and I took it.”
Avella coach Ryan Cecchini was happy to see his squad notch a victory.
“We’ve been down all year so we looked at this, homecoming, as a chance to come out, have a great game and get a win,” Cecchini said. “We fell behind early but our offensive line actually stepped up in the second half and allowed playmakers like Brandon and Noah to make plays, and they delivered big time.”
Cecchini also commended his defense.
“We haven’t been a good tackling team all year,” he said. “I think this game we finally stepped up and made some tackles and forced them to have long, sustained drives. Brandon had a nice interception, too.”
Bentworth led 13-8 after the first quarter on short touchdown runs from Seth Adams and Lucas Burt.
Rush connected with Samol for the long touchdown reception and a two-point conversion pass between the Bearcat first quarter scores.
Adams extended the Bentworth’s lead to 21-8 on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Brendan Taylor added a two-point conversion run.
Adams ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and completed 21-of-36 passes for 242 yards and the one interception.
The Bearcats’ Vitali Daniels caught seven passes for 84 yards and Caleb Peternel finished with eight receptions for 99 yards.
Westley Burchianti contributed to this story.
