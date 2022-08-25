CARMICHAELS — Brownsville boys golf coach Chris McManus hopes to field a full team next week with the addition of a couple golfers.
By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, August 25, 2022 6:01 AM
CARMICHAELS — Brownsville boys golf coach Chris McManus hopes to field a full team next week with the addition of a couple golfers.
But, until then, the Falcons are short on a starting lineup and therefore must forfeit matches, as they did Wednesday against Bentworth at Carmichaels Golf Club.
The Sethman twins, Daniel and Matthew, were medalists despite the team shortcomings after both shot 2-under 35.
Daniel Sethman finished with three birdies and one bogey after he three-putted the fourth green.
“I missed only one green (No. 8). I landed on the green and it rolled off,” said Sethman. “I don’t think I really had a bad drive today.”
Sethman hasn’t played “with a team” in his days at Brownsville, but it hasn’t bothered him that much.
“It doesn’t really bother me because I really haven’t played a high school match that counted yet. If it happens, that will be nice,” explained Sethman. “It’s mainly a match against the course.
“If I beat the course, then I win. I’m just trying to shoot par or better. That’s my main goal when I stop up to the first tee.”
Sethman has his eyes set on advancing the the WPIAL Class AA final at Oakmont Country Club.
“I definitely want to win at Oakmont. My whole family wants to go. They haven’t been there,” said Sethman.
Bentworth shot 263 as a team and was led by Nathan Coski’s 42. Ross Skerbetz (46), Colton Baldauf (58), Zeek Malanosky (57), and Jacob Burt (60) also counted in the final score.
“I struggled mentally today, and I don’t know why,” said Coski. “I made a par on No. 3. I felt I was playing reasonable to how I was playing. I only had one three-putt.
“I’m struggling with my putting this year. I’ve been experimenting with my grip. Hopefully, I will find one that works.”
