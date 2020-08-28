The Bentworth football team has not made the WPIAL playoffs since 2015, and according to second-year head coach JJ Knabb, his players are looking to end the streak.
“We had our first official offseason meeting in February, and I told the team that we had to set goals,” said the former Peters Twp. and Ohio University standout. “To a man, they said the playoffs.”
Knabb is excited with where the team is despite missing over three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and part of the reason is they now know what the coaching staff is looking for.
“The players know what to expect and half of the battle last year was setting expectations and them having to learn what to do,” said Knabb. “Even with the time off, we have nine returners on both sides of the ball and our limited time this summer has been three times what we put in last summer.
“We are getting 18 to 20 guys a day and that is double what we had last year.”
According to Knabb, the workouts are tougher, and the players are all in.
“I will never be accused of running an easy program and the guys have bought in,” he said. “The stuff we do, I learned at Ohio and we go hard.”
During the down time that started in mid-March, Knabb put a major focus on technology with the team not being allowed to get together.
“With all of the craziness going on, it has been a good summer,” said Knabb, who also teaches in the Bentworth district. “We have had team Zoom meetings, have a Google Classroom for the team and use Hudl.
“Having the ability to do the video chats and Google Classroom will streamline us moving forward.”
When conditioning was allowed to resume in mid-July, the players carried the weights outside from the weight room so there would be more space and more players could work out at the same time.
“They hauled the weights outside, lifted and then put everything back,” Knabb said. “This may be a long-term thing, but we will have to see how it works under normal circumstances.”
Line play is always a key in football, and the Bearcats return their entire offensive line from a year ago.
“We aren’t the biggest or most beefy, but we are athletic up front, move well and are fairly dynamic,” Knabb said.
The five returners up front are senior center Nick Scarfo and right tackle Nathan Menzer, sophomore right guard Cam McGaw and a pair of juniors on the left side, guard Ethan Luketich and tackle Ethan Heinreich.
Junior Seth Adams and freshman Vitali Daniels are vying for the quarterback job, but regardless of who wins position, the other will be on the field at wide receiver.
Owen Petrisek set a school record with 19 rushing touchdowns a year ago, but did not get a lot of notoriety and Knabb offered why.
“West Greene’s Ben Jackson set a state record with over 50 touchdowns and we were in the same section,” Knabb said while laughing.
Petrisek and fellow senior running back Trent Cavanaugh are an inside-outside combo.
“Owen is elusive and more agile, while Trent is a road grader and carries guys,” Knabb said.
Junior wide receiver Caleb Peternel is the other returning starter on offense.
Defensively, Cavanaugh leads the way at middle linebacker and already has recorded a school record 340 tackles.
Other returning starters on defense include Adams and Petrisek at linebacker, Peternel and sophomore Falon O’Regan at corner, and Scarfo, junior Billy Leach, Menzer and Heinreich on the defensive line.
Heinreich played linebacker last year, while McGaw and Luketich also saw time last year on the line.
All but two of the returning players from a year ago lettered and the experience the team gained last year should help in the Tri-County South Conference.
“You have to put California at the top,” Knabb said. “Year in and year out, they are the most consistent team and although West Greene lost a lot, the returning kids know how to win.
“Carmichaels is moving down (from Class AA) and has had success at times.”
The other teams in the conference are Avella, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown and Monessen.
The Bearcats open the season when they host California on Sept. 11.
