Bentworth had only defeated Monessen once in the history between the two squads, and that was a road victory the last time the teams played at Monessen.
The Bearcats doubled that win total Friday night with another road victory over the Greyhounds and did so in a convincing manner with a 28-0 win.
Bentworth improves to 1-0 in the conference and 2-2 overall. Monessen slides to 0-1 and 1-3.
Vitali Daniels scored three touchdowns on runs of 3, 9 and 7 yards, and finished with 83 yards rushing on 17 carries. Ben Hays added a short touchdown run and gained 81 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Cade Hackinson was successful on all four extra-point attempts.
The Bentworth defense held Monessen to two yards passing and 92 yards rushing.
Beth-Center 20, Mapletown 6 -- Beth-Center ran off 20 unanswered points for a road victory Friday night in the Tri-County South Conference opener for both teams.
Ethan Varesko scored on two short touchdown runs to give the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-3) a 12-6 lead in the third quarter. Jonah Sussan added a 2-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter and Varesko added the two-point conversion.
Varesko finished with 127 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Evan Griffin spotted the Maples (0-1, 2-2) a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Griffin gained 129 yards on the ground on 13 carries.
West Greene 47, Carmichaels 14 -- Johnny Lampe scored four rushing touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to a Tri-County South Conference home victory.
Billy Whitlatch gave West Greene (1-0, 3-1) the early lead midway through the first quarter on a 36-yard touchdown. Patrick Durbin converted the first of five extra points.
Carmichaels (0-1, 1-3) drew closer on AJ Donaldson's 8-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, although the kick failed.
Lampe then took over with three short scoring runs over a six-minute span.
The Pioneers' Lane Allison had touchdown passes of 38 yards to Matthew Wassil and 25 yards to Cooper Chambers in the second half.
William Murray scored on a 1-yard run for the Mikes.
California 48, Jefferson-Morgan 21 -- The Trojans scored 20 points in the second quarter to pull away for a Tri-County South Conference road victory.
Jake Layhue had four rushing touchdowns for California (1-0, 3-1). Spencer Petrucci had scoring runs of 37 and 7 yards.
Jaymison Robertson returned a kickoff for a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the Rockets (0-1, 1-3). Houston Guseman had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Deakyn Dehoet and scored on a 24-yard run.
McKeesport 55, Laurel Highlands 3 -- The Mustangs only score came on Tanner Bruzda's 36-yard field goal in a Big Seven Conference road loss to the Tigers.
Garret Tarker had touchdown passes of 37 and 32 yards for McKeesport (1-0, 3-1). Valdez Stuvaints returned an interception for a 32-yard touchdown. Kemon Spell had a pair of touchdown runs.
Derry 22, Yough 21 -- The Trojans went for the win and the gamble paid off with a successful two-point pass conversion for an Allegheny Conference home victory.
Raidon Kuroda's 3-yard run gave Yough (0-1, 1-3) a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter. The Trojans' Jaiden Beeman scored on a 1-yard plunge to set up the two-point pass.
Ahmad Ward spotted Derry (1-0, 2-2) the early lead when he returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown. Kuroda closed the gap to a point on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Yough pulled into the lead on Kuroda's 14-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Nogay and his two-point conversion run.
Ward scored on a 1-yard run and Gabe Gess tacked on the extra point for Derry in the third quarter.
Jeanette 54, Frazier 0 -- The Jayhawks rolled to an Eastern Conference road victory over the Commodores.
Payton Molter had three touchdown passes and returned a fumble for a score for Jeannette (1-0, 3-1). Kymone Brown returned an interception for a 98-yard touchdown.
Frazier slides to 0-1 in the section and 0-4 overall.
West Mifflin 48, Ringgold 8 -- Rich Fix scored four touchdowns on a 57-yard run, two 19-yard passes and a 64-yard punt return in the Titan's non-conference win over the visiting Rams.
Fix ran for 160 yards on just seven carries and Armond Hill ran for 101 yards for West Mifflin (1-3).
Ringgold goes to 0-4 overall.
Belle Vernon 21, Penn-Trafford 0 -- The Leopards scored 14 points in the third quarter for a non-conference road victory over the Warriors.
Braden Laux opened the scoring for Belle Vernon (3-0) on a 1-yard run in the first quarter.
Jake Gedekoh returned an interception for a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Quinton Martin closed the scoring on a 12-yard run.
Martin ran for 107 yards on 17 carries. Gedekoh finished with 61 yards rushing.
Penn-Trafford goes to 1-3 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 14 -- The Warriors scored 28 points in the first half to roll to a non-conference win at Shady Side Academy.
Will Sinay hit field goals of 28 and 30 yards for Elizabeth Forward (4-0). Charlie Nigut scored on two runs and added a touchdown reception. Ryan Messina hit Connor Fleming for a 23-yard touchdown.
Krystian Kennedy returned an interception for a 30-yard score.
Nigut ran for 90 yards on 12 carries. Messina completed seven passes for 124 yards. Isaiah Turner caught three passes for 72 yards.
Shady Side Academy goes to 2-2 overall.
Knoch 27, Southmoreland 0 -- The Knights won the battle of undefeated teams for a non-conference home victory.
Codi Mullen ran for a 44-yard touchdown and threw two scoring passes for Knoch (4-0). Mullen gained 102 yards on the ground on seven carries.
Kadin Keefer completed 16-of-28 passes for 144 yards for Southmoreland (3-1). Ty Keffer caught nine passes for 91 yards.
Mount Pleasant 25, Valley 6 -- The Vikings put the game away with 13 points in the fourth quarter for a non-conference road victory over the Vikings.
Jackson Hutter accounted for three touchdowns. Hutter scored on runs of 21 and 36 yards, and caught a 63-yard pass from Cole Chatfield.
Camden Moore added a 3-yard scoring run for Mount Pleasant (3-1).
Tristan Goodwin found Derek Hassim open for a 7-yard touchdown for Valley (1-3).
