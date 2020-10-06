Julian Hays scored four goals as Bentworth blanked host California, 8-0, in a Section 4-A boys soccer match Monday night.
John Scott added a pair of goals for the Bearcats (4-5, 5-6), which also got goals from Landon Urcho and Trevor Richardson.
Urcho also combined with goalkeeper Christian Hete to record the shutout.
Bentworth led 2-0 at halftime.
The Trojans fall to 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the section.
