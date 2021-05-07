Colton Brightwell led an 11-hit attack with three singles to help visiting Bentworth defeat Washington, 6-4, in a Section 1-AA baseball game Friday.
The Bearcats (2-7, 4-11) scored once in the first and three times in the third for a 4-0 and hung on from there.
Landon Urcho smacked a double and drove in three runs for Bentworth. Noah Martin was the winning pitcher.
Zakery Burt and Michael Shallcross both had a double for the Prexies (1-7, 3-7). Jarrod West was the losing pitcher.
