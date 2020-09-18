Owen Petrisek scored on an 18-yard run with 5:21 remaining in the game to secure a 13-6 Tri-County South Conference victory Friday night at Monessen.
Monessen score the first touchdown with 4:21 left in the first quarter for the early lead.
The Bearcats (1-1, 1-1) took the lead on the first play of second quarter when Petrisek gathered in a 70-yard halfback option pass from Trent Cavanaugh. Trevor Richardson added the point after.
Petrisek carried the ball 11 times for 62 yards rushing. He also had 10 tackles and three tackles for a loss. Cavanaugh also had 10 tackles.
Elija Davis ran for 36 yards on six carries. The Greyhounds had only 70 yards of total offense and only 48 yards after the touchdown.
Tri-County South Conference
Bentworth 0-7-0-6 -- 13
Monessen 6-0-0-0 -- 6
First Quarter
Mon: Dayton Carson 32 pass from Shane Swope (kick failed), 4:21
Second Quarter
B: Owen Petrisek 70 pass from Trent Cavanaugh (Trevor Richardson kick) 11:49
Fourth Quarter
B: Owen Petrisek 18 run (Richardson kick failed, 5:21
Records: Bentworth (1-1, 1-1), Monessen (0-2, 0-2).
