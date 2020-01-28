The Bentworth boys won for the first time this season Monday night when the Bearcats defeated visiting Neighborhood Academy, 65-44.
The Bearcats (1-17) led 20-9 after the first quarter and 39-13 at halftime.
Shawn Dziak pace Bentworth with a game-high 20 points. Jordan Harper scored 14 and Jerzy Timlin added 10.
Jelani Seals led the visitors with 13 points.
