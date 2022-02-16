The Bentworth boys basketball team closed the season Tuesday night with a 49-27 non-section victory at Hillcrest Academy.
The Bearcats (7-14) led 10-7, 29-12 and 38-18 at the quarter breaks.
Bentworth's Landon Urcho and Cristian May shared game-scoring honors with 18 points apiece. Aaron Powers scored 18 points for Hillcrest Academy.
Wrestling
Connellsville 54, North Allegheny 9 -- The Falcons defeated the Tigers for a non-section road victory.
Evan Petrovich opened the match at 113 pounds with a 16-1 technical fall. Jacob Layton followed with a 16-0 technical fall at 120 pounds.
Chad Ozias (132) and Ethan Ansell (152) both won by major decision. Lonzy Vielma (138), Jared Keslar (160), George Shultz (189), and Tyler Gallis (285) all won by fall.
Chad Jesko (145) and Dennis Nichelson (215) secured decisions.
