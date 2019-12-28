Clairton topped 20 points in the second and fourth quarters Saturday night to close the cfsbank Holiday Classic with a 75-47 win over Frazier.
The Bears (5-2) led 13-10, 35-23 and 49-36 at the quarter breaks, and then outscored Frazier in the final eight minutes, 26-11.
Owen Newcomer led the Commodores (0-8) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Luke Santo added 16.
Clairton's Brendan Parsons scored a game-high 22 points. Don Napper finished with 19 and Kenlein Ogletree added 13.
