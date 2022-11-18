Titan Bekerleg scored the final two goals of the PIHL D2 Blue Division game to lift visiting Connellsville to a 7-5 victory agains Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Max Sokol set up Bekerleg for the go-ahead goal with 6:40 left in the game. Dylan Brooks had the assist on Bekerleg's goal with 4:01 remaining.
The Falcons (3-2-0-0-0) held the early lead on goals by Cam White and Max Sokol. The Warriors' Patrick Malandra cut the deficit in half on a power play goal with 1:45 left in the first period.
Elizabeth Forward fought back to tie the game in the first six minutes of the second period on goals by Joey Wach and Owen Sabatini. Bekerleg scored the first of his three goals with just under four minutes left in the second period.
Connellsville pulled into a two-goal lead late in the period on goals by Nolan Wojnar and Brooks.
Elizabeth Forward (2-5-0-0-0) tied the game in the third period with goals from Evan Neal and Wach.
The Falcons' Jonathan Holland was solid in the nets, stopping 36 shots. The Warriors' Gabe Myers had 19 saves.
Deer Lakes 4, Ringgold 3 -- The Lancers scored the final two goals of the PIHL D2 Division game for a road victory over the Rams.
The teams entered the game undefeated. Deer Lakes improves to 5-0-0-0-0. Ringgold remains in first place in the Blue Division with a 5-1-0-0-0 record.
Shawn McIntyre tied the game with a goal at 9:14, and AJ Schaaf netted the game-winner with 4:53 left in the game.
Kenneth Cadwallader spotted Ringgold the early lead with goals at 5:12 and 7:29. The second goal was short-handed. Deer Lakes' Ryan Grunden scored a power play goal at 12:29.
The Lancers tied the game with McIntyre's power play goal with 24 seconds left in the period. Cadwallader scored his third goal of the game just 10 seconds later.
The Rams' Collin Moffett made 23 saves. Deer Lakes' Benjamin Korol stopped 17 shots.
California (Pa.) 102, West Virginia Wesleyan 64 -- The Vulcans had five players score in double figures for a non-conference victory over the visiting Bobcats.
California improves to 2-2, while West Virginia Wesleyan slips to 0-3.
Cam Polak led the way for the Vulcans with a season-high 22 points, including 4-of-6 three-pointers. Jermaine Hall Jr. and KJ McClurg both scored 19 points. Keith Palek III finished with 12 points, and Kadyn Hannah had 11 points.
California led 59-33 at halftime.
