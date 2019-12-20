PITTSBURGH — Apparently, Le’Veon Bell is more popular in the Steelers’ locker room than he was during his last season there.
Of course, he wasn’t there his last season, and that’s why Maurkice Pouncey and others ripped into Bell for not showing up by a couple of deadlines.
“Yeah, because we’re just a team,” said Pouncey, the Steelers’ offensive captain. “We wanted to be all great and we all wanted the best for each other, so at the end of the day, heck yeah, frustration happened a little bit, but who cares? Get over it. We’re on to so many different things.”
Bell certainly is. First of all, he’s putting up career-high bowling scores. The 251 he bowled the night of missing his only game of the season, with the flu, two weeks ago was a personal best.
However, on the field with the New York Jets — the Steelers’ opponent Sunday afternoon — Bell’s posting career lows. He’s averaging only 3.3 yards per carry, which trails the previous low, in his rookie season, of 3.5 per carry.
Bell averaged 4.3 yards per carry throughout his five seasons with the Steelers.
Acclaimed for his receiving skills out of the backfield, Bell’s not doing much there, either. He left Pittsburgh with the NFL’s all-time best yards-from-scrimmage average of 129 per game with the Steelers. He’s averaging only 83 yards from scrimmage per game with the Jets.
His usage is down a bit. Counting targeted passes, Bell averaged 26 attempted touches per game in his Steelers career; 21 in 13 games with the Jets thus far.
Then again, Bell’s coming off his best game of the season. Bell rushed for a season-high 87 yards (on 21 carries) in last week’s blowout loss to the Ravens.
All of these statistics mean little to the Steelers, who are treating the 27-year-old Jets running back as a time bomb ready to blow.
“He’s the same as he’s always been,” said defensive coordinator Keith Butler. “He’s a hard guy to get on the ground. He’s always been strong. He’s got good vision. He’s a run-and-pass threat and I’m sure he’s going to be ready to play this game.
“He’s always a challenge; always has been a challenge. We’ve tackled him before here in training camp and stuff like that. But I’m sure he’s wanting to play well against us, which he should.”
Bell, like his former teammates, doesn’t seem to harbor any resentment from his final holdout of a season a year ago. In fact, he texted Pouncey after the Steelers’ center was suspended after the Cleveland incident.
“We always loved L-Bell, man,” said Pouncey. “He’s always been a great player in our eyes and we always appreciated everything he’s done. Obviously he’s a big part of the defensive game plan to stop him because of how good of a player he is.”
Pouncey said that regardless of the “outside” view of Bell, he’s part of an NFL brotherhood that can’t be broken up by media and/or fans.
“I’m telling you, it’s a brotherhood,” Pouncey said. “I know the outside world doesn’t get it, but me and Le’Veon were texting three or four weeks ago. We let the outside world think whatever they want. We always want the best for each other, as far as players and our careers and things like that. Hopefully we get the best of him this game — if we can stop him, because he’s a great player.”
Pouncey, of course, won’t have to worry about stopping Bell. Those who are worried hesitated — albeit briefly — to share Pouncey’s love. After Cam Heyward raised an eyebrow, he ended his hesitation with a wide smile.
“Nah, I feel the same,” Heyward said. “I like Le’Veon, even though he’s on a different team. But we play football. We’re trying to get after him. In the right mind, we appreciate what he’s done here, but he’s going to be going at us, so don’t expect him to be going light. We’ve got to make sure we bring our hard hat because he’s going to be trying to give payback.”
What makes Bell such a challenge as a runner?
“He’s big,” said ILB Vince Williams. “He has really good feet, so he’s shifty. He’s unusually shifty for a guy his size.”
There’s also Bell’s unique patience as a runner.
“He can make you pay if you overrun him,” said OLB Bud Dupree. “He’s a receiver as well, so he can get into the receiving game and make a lot of plays that way. He’s just a good overall athlete.”
And, apparently still respected by his former teammates. Maybe Pouncey can get together with him, maybe Myles Garrett as well, and share some brotherhood at the local lanes.
“Yeah, why not?” Pouncey said. “But, no, man, I’m just telling you guys it’s a brotherhood. If anyone wants to take it past that, that consequence has to come then. But I’m just telling you guys it’s a close group, the whole NFL. Nobody in the outside world, no matter what report you write or anything you say, can break that apart.”
NOTES: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and TE Vance McDonald (concussion) practiced again Thursday and appear on their way to returning to the lineup. ... CB Joe Haden missed Thursday’s practice with a foot issue, but didn’t seem bothered by it in the locker room. ... TE Nick Vannett missed with an illness. Otherwise the Steelers appear to be fully healthy for Sunday’s game.
