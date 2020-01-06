The Belle Vernon boys won and the girls lost to visiting Thomas Jefferson in Monday's Section 5-AA meet.
The Leopards held on for an 89-79 victory, while the Belle Vernon girls fell to the Lady Jaguars, 83-53.
Cody Danto (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Sam West (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Garrett Ursiny (50 freestyle), Ian Shahan (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and Bryce Haynes (100 breaststroke) all had first-place finishes for the Leopards. Shahan's winning time in the 100 backstroke met the WPIAL Class AA qualifying standard.
Delaney Patterson had a pair of first-place finishes for the Lady Leopards, winning the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Marlee Davis won the 50 freestyle.

