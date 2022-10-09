The Belle Vernon boys and girls cross country teams closed the season undefeated after sweeping a Section 5-AA meet Friday at White Oak Park.
Belle Vernon boys, girls run to section titles
- By the Herald-Standard
Sunday, October 9, 2022 4:34 PM
The Leopards defeated Serra Catholic, 18-46, and Calvary Chapel Christian, 16-47, to repeat as section champs. Calvary Chapel Christian edged Serra Catholic, 27-28.
The Lady Leopards defeated Calvary Chapel Christian, 15-50, and Serra Catholic, 25-30, for their third straight section title. Serra Catholic defeated Calvary Chapel Christian, 15-50.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson (16:37) and Dylan Holliday (17:45) finished 1-2 in the boys race. Gianni Pesi (4, 18:37), Troy Teegarden (6, 18:48), Landen Baron (8, 19:12), and Maison Clayton (10, 19:31) also finished in the top 10.
Harrison Bommer (7, 18:59) led Calvary Chapel Christian to the finish line. John Gustosky (12, 19:53), Jonah Giles (15, 20:29), Warren Gustosky (18, 21:25), Casey Caton (19, 21:49), and Russel Hale (26, 24:04) also had scoring runs.
The Lady Leopards' Tessa Rodriguez (19:50), Rosalyn Perozzi (21:05), and Viva Kreis (22:19) ran to the finish line ahead of the field. Kylie Stanger (10, 25:01) and Nina Franci (11, 25:12) rounded out the scoring runs for Belle Vernon.
Calvary Chapel Christian's Ada Bommer was seventh in 24:23.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- Gage Patterson, Arlo McIntyre and Bryce Large each scored a goal in the Cougars' Section 2-A victory against the Warriors.
Nathan Mazon had the shutout for Charleroi (8-1-0, 13-1-0). Elizabeth Forward goes to 4-8-0 in the section and 5-9-0 overall.
McGuffey 3, Mount Pleasant 2 -- Dylan Stewart netted two goals to lead the Highlanders (9-2-1, 11-3-1) to a Section 3-AA victory.
McGuffey strengthened its hold on first place, improving to 9-2-1 in the section and 11-3-1 overall.
Luke Rivardo and Eli Duvall scored for the Vikings (7-3-2, 7-6-2).
Girls soccer
Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 0 -- Abby Beinlich, Brooklyn Baldensperger and Giovanna Ferraro each scored a goal in the Lady Warriors' non-section victory.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 12-1-1 overall. Yough goes to 6-5-1.
