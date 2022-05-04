The Belle Vernon boys and girls swept the team titles Monday at the Scott Frederick Mid Mon Track Classic hosted by Ringgold.
The Lady Leopards scored 188 points with host Ringgold second with 159. The Leopards finished with 191 points and Elizabeth Forward placed second with 164.
Belle Vernon’s Nina Franci (3, 100 high hurdles, 18:18), Farrah Reader (2, 100, 13.32), Viva Kreis (1, 1,600, 5:49.42; 1, 3,200, 12:55.70), Chloe Morgan (3, 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.66), Morgan Einodshofer (3, 400, 1:05.02), Rosalyn Perozzi (1, 800, 2:41.21), Maddie Hoffman (2, high jump, J4-11), Francesca Scaramucci (3, high jump, J4-11; 2, long jump, 15-11¾), Sienna Steeber (1, pole vault, 9-6), Gianna Anderson (1, long jump, 16-5; 1, triple jump, 35-8), Mollie Roukonen (3, long jump, 15-2½), Farrah Reader (2, shot put, 32-1½), and Lily Shahan (1, javelin, 104-0) all had top-3 finishes.
The Belle Vernon girls won the 3,200 relay in 11:19.01 and 1,600 relay in 4:33.50.
Gianna Grillo (1, 100 high hurdles, 16.51; 1, 300 intermediate hurdles, 50.94), Tayla Pascoe (2, 100 high hurdles, 17.42; 2, 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.98), Anastasia Georgagis (2, 1,600, 5:54.04; 2, 3,200, 13:12.43), Alina McClaflin (3, 800, 2:47.96), and McKenna Hewitt (3, discus, 76-10) finished in the top three for California.
Elizabeth Forward’s Marissa Manko (3, 1,600, 6:01.37; 2, 800, 2:46.91), Taylor Snyder (2, 400, 1:04.24), and Megan Brown (3, triple jump, 28-9) secured top three spots on the podium.
The Lady Rams’ Angelina Massey (1, 100, 12.84; 1, 200, 26.36), Kelly Kulp (3, 100, 13.32; 2, 200, 27.74), Ryan Wilson (3, 3,200, 13:21.03), Abigail Nicholas (1, high jump, 4-11), Nina Forlini (2, pole vault, 7-0), Karissa Vaccaro (3, pole vault, 6-0), Abigail Whaley (1, shot put, 32-8½; 2, javelin, 98-2), Kasandra Holland (2, discus, 77-9), and Alexa Jolly (3, javelin, 94-4) placed in top three in the individual events.
Ringgold finished first in the 400 relay with a time of 51.06 seconds.
Beth-Center’s Ella Boothe (1, 400, 1:02.55; 3, 200, 28.12) and Julia Ogrodowski (1, discus, 81-11; 3, shot put, 30-9½) won one gold and one bronze medal each.
The top finishes in the boys relays were spread around Ringgold (3,200, 8:35.22) and Elizabeth Forward (400 relay, 44.27; 1,600, 3:40.47).
The Leopards’ Nick Dimple (3, 110 high hurdles, 18.21; 3, 300 intermediate hurdles, 45.05), Dylan Timko (2, 100, 11.64), Luke Henderson (2, 1,600, 4:49.78; 1, 3,200, 10:42.75), Hunter Meade (2, 400, 54.68), Ryan White (1, 300 intermediate hurdles, 44.22), Chase Mertz (3, 200, 24.23), Dylan Holliday (3, 3,200, 11:04.56), Chase Roukonen (2, high jump, J5-11; 3, long jump, 18-11; 3, triple jump, 38-2), Tyler Mocello (1, triple jump, 40-6½), Dane Levi (1, shot put, 44-7½), Cody Gluszek (2, discus, 117-7), Tyler Kovatch (3, javelin, 132-2), and Joe Klanchar (1, javelin, 144-11) all stood atop the top-3 spots on the podium.
The Warriors’ Ethan Callaghan (1, 110 high hurdles, 17.69; 2, 300 intermediate hurdles, 44.64; 2, long jump, 19-2), Nick Snyder (1, 100, 11.36; 1, 200, 23.54), Patrick Burgos (1, 1,600, 4:44.10; 3, 800, 2:07.83), Thomas Fine (3, 1,600, 4:59.04), Ethan Bowser (1, 400, 52.21; 1, high jump, 5-11), Logan Monzak (2, 200, 23.90), Ethan Ludwick (1, pole vault, 10-3), Charlie Meehleib (3, discus, 115-2), and Vincent Marino (2, javelin, 133-3) finished in the top-3 of their respective individual events.
The Bulldogs’ Josh Hunter won the 110 high hurdles in 17.91 seconds and Christian Berish finished first in the discus with a throw of 125-8. Alston Csutoros was third in the shot put with a top throw of 39-6.
Nick Whaley won the 800 in 2:03.66) and Zach Alvarez won the jump-off at 10-3 to win silver in the pole vault for Ringgold.
Tim Kershaw was third in the 100 in 11.833 seconds for Monessen. Charleroi’s Jake Chambers finished third in the 400 in 55.77 seconds.
California’s Kolby Kent (2, 800, 2:07.57; 2, 3,200, 10:49.07), Jake Layhue (3, high jump, 5-9; 2, triple jump, 38-6), Christian Ross (3, pole vault, 8-6), Lee Qualk (1, long jump, 19-7½), and Tanner Pierce (2, shot put, 43-2) placed first, second or third.
