Tyler Mocello and Rogan Maloney both shot 1-over 37 as Belle Vernon rolled over visiting Ringgold, 197-270, a Section 2-AAA boys golf match at Cedarbrook Golf Club Gold course on Thursday.
Patrick Bush and Seth Tomalski each carded a 39 for the Leopards (1-0, 1-1) with Brenna Lamendola adding a 45. Andrew Foringer’s 49 was not used.
The Rams’ top scorers were Clay Benson and Dylan Callaway with 48 and 49, respectively. They were followed by Kendyl Seibert (52), Nate Lawrence (60) and Matt Wagner (61). Mike Wagner’s 64 was thrown out.
Ringgold falls to 0-1 in the section and 1-2 overall.
Burgettstown 265, Bentworth 270 — Joe Scruppi led the way with a 42 as the Blue Devils edged the host Bearcats in a Section 4-AA match at Chippewa G.C.
Dylan Brown shot a 48 for Burgettstown (1-1, 1-1) and was followed by Manny Enos (57), Caroline Scruppi (60) and Wyatt John (58).
Bentworth (1-1, 1-2) was paced by Nathan Coski’s 40. Rounding out the scoring for the Bearcats were Ross Skerbetz (48), Landon Urcho (50), Aaron Woodhouse (65) and Gianna Brown (67).
Carmichaels 230, Charleroi 242 — Liam Lohr earned medalist honors with a 4-over 40 to help give the Mikes a Section 8-AA win over host Charleroi at Mon Valley Country Club.
Mason Lapana shot 42 and Nick Ricco carded a 44 for Carmichaels (1-0, 2-0). Dustin Hastings, Rolin Burghy and Garrett Bogucki each had a 52 with one of those scores being tossed out.
Nick Summers topped the Cougars (0-1, 0-1) with a 46. He was followed by Will Wagner (48), Colton Polander (49), Nico Rongus (49) and Eliot Lenhart (50). Nate Boulanger’s 53 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 189, Jefferson-Morgan 237 — The Raiders were tough at home, cruising past the visiting Rockets for a Section 8-AA victory at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Waynesburg improves to 1-0 in the section and 2-0 overall, while the Rockets slip to 0-1 in the section and 2-2 overall.
Matt Ankrom was medalist with a 2-over 35.
Braden Benke was close behind with a 36 and Hudson Pincavitch shot 37. Evan Davis had 40 and Dawson Fowler closed out the scoring for the Raiders with 41. Kristin McCall’s 48 was not used.
Brock Bayles and Grant Hathaway shared scoring honors for Jefferson-Morgan with 44. Troy Wright (47), Savanah Clark (50), and Maci Marion (52) rounded out the scoring for the Rockets. Clay Wilson’s 57 was not used.
