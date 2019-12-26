Mike Steeber was one of the most versatile and talented athletes to come out of Belle Vernon. The 1995 graduate played three sports and achieved so much both on and off athletic fields.
He displayed his multi-talents as a football player, manning the quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back positions while also returning both punts and kickoffs. After the 1994 football season, he earned All-Keystone Conference status. After all, this 6-foot-1, 180-pound star helped his Leopards to a 10-2 record under coach Gary Dongilli. That earned BVA the Keystone Conference title. He also won the Richard O. Dolfi Award.
Steeber called that season “the start of a lot of Belle Vernon conference wins. We went to the WPIAL semifinals in my senior year. I think that set the stage for the team to win the WPIAL championship the next year. Being at the front end of the building of a strong program was exciting. The whole town got involved and really excited about football.”
He was also versatile on the baseball diamond. As a sophomore he primarily handled shortstop duties, he split time between short and second as a junior, then moved over to his best position, third base, the following season. That shrewd position switch was made by coach Jimmy Russell. Steeber considered himself “a better hitter than a fielder,” and one year he had the third highest batting average in the area at a lusty .524.
Unlike some ballplayers who can rattle off their personal statistics with the ease of a child reciting Mary Had a Little Lamb, Steeber says, “I was never a big statistic person as a kid.” Only when he coached did he began to analyze stats. As a player he focused on “being competitive and doing the best that I could do. It was get out there and play as hard as I could to help the team win, to do my personal best and to be a good teammate. I was not motivated by statistics, just the competition, being a part of a team sport, and winning the game.”
What he does relish are “a lot of good memories and friendships — moments on the field and good relationships with my players as a coach.” It’s gratifying, he said, to see his former players “later in life and in their careers. That’s the most rewarding thing overall.”
His high school playing days concluded, Steeber attended Lafayette College. He had also given consideration to Bucknell and Johns Hopkins. Going to Lafayette meant he had, as sports historian Steve Russell noted, “traded one Leopard uniform in for another.”
Steeber recalled, “I always had a goal to earn a scholarship and to play college football.” Earning his four letters was a bonus.
He started at defensive back in 1996, and honors again ensued. Perhaps the most notable ones were his being named to the District II Academic All-American team twice and his being listed on the Patriot League Fall Academic Honor Roll. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
After his undergrad days were over, he got a Masters in teaching from California University of Pennsylvania. He currently works at Frazier High School where he is considered to be one of the top science teachers in the area. His students are taught high level courses by Steeber in pre-engineering, physics, and robotics. In fact, in 2013 he was nominated for the Air Force Association Joe Walker Chapter Teacher of the Year Award.
Meanwhile, he did not neglect football. He was a BVA assistant football coach in 2001. After figuratively getting his cleats in the door, he moved on to become the head coach at Frazier, enjoying a successful tenure from 2010-2018.
His record with the Commodores was impressive at 55-38. That translates to a winning percentage just shy of .600. More noteworthy is the fact that his teams made the playoffs seven times over his nine-year span at Frazier.
But that’s not all. His 2015 Team went 11-1 and were Tri-County South champs. He was Coach of the Year in the conference, helped by Frazier’s reaching the WPIAL semifinals. Only a 56-15 loss to a tough Clairton squad put a dampener on an otherwise utterly fantastic season.
“That was certainly a highlight season for us, a bright spot, but that’s not the only satisfying time,” the philosophical Steeber said. “You always want to do better, that’s what I was always taught, but seeing the kids and their satisfaction after working hard and winning games is important. Your passion for the game keeps motivating you.”
Steeber resides in the Belle Vernon area with his wife and children. He plans on continuing to coach and can envision the day his children and he will gain and dole out even more happiness and life lessons through sports. His daughter, for example, is already “working hard in gymnastics. I see her compete and work hard and go through similar experiences that I did. I think the life lessons are more important than anything.”
What a difference it would make if only more people involved in sports shared his wholesome attitude.
