Belle Vernon pulled away with three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday night for a 5-3 victory over visiting Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
Belle Vernon knocked Connellsville starter Chase Burd out of the game without getting an out with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Mason May pitched six innings in relief, allowing three unearned runs on three hits. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Andrew Kostelnik was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Jake Mima allowed one run without a hit in the seventh inning.
Evan Morrow doubled and drove in a run for Belle Vernon. Andrew Sokol finished with a single and RBI, while Aidan Ochs and Jack Sacco both singled.
Jake Puskar doubled for Connellsville. Ethan Shultz had the other two hits for the visitors.
