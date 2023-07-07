Belle Vernon needed a season-ending victory to keep its tournament hopes alive, and did just that with a 10-0 win against Colonial 3.
Belle Vernon ends with a 6-9 record and can take sole possession of the fourth and final tournament berth with a loss Thursday night by Smithfield-Fairchance to Uniontown.
Belle Vernon scored in each of the five innings, opening a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The lead grew to 5-0 in the second inning and 6-0 in the third.
The home team scored two runs in each of the final two innings.
AJ Wardropper earned the victory by allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Evan Morrow paced Belle Vernon with two hits. Jake Wessel drove in three runs. Belle Vernon made the most of seven walks and seven stolen bases.
Brock Alekson took the loss for Colonial 3 after allowing five unearned runs on three hits in 1.1 innings. Dailan McManus and Davey Timko each had a hit for Colonial 3.
Carmichaels 9, Mitch’s Bail Bonds 5 — The Copperheads put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh inning for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory at Redstone Park.
Carmichaels (7-3) trailed the home team after two innings, 2-0, but tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning.
The Copperheads scored two more run in the top of the fifth inning with the tie-breaking run coming home on Nick Ricco’s single. Ricco also had a run-scoring single in the five-run seventh inning.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds (5-5) rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning with three runs.
Joe Sabolek (2-1) started and pitched four innings for the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Joe Chambers secured the final two outs for the save. He walked two and struck out one.
Hunter Hamilton had a pair of doubles for Carmichaels.
Anthony Dellapenna finished with two singles for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Matt Bamford took the loss.
Oakland (Md.) 7, Mill Run 0 — Mill Run was unable to field a full team for the road trip to Southern Garrett High School and had to give a forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.