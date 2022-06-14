Belle Vernon scored the game-deciding run in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 9-8 Fayette County American Legion Baseball League victory Monday night at Connellsville.
Connellsville tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The home team led 2-1 after the first inning and 5-3 after two innings. Belle Vernon led 7-6 after four innings.
Andrew Kostelnik pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win.
Donovan von Fradenburg led the visitors with two hits, three RBI and a run scored. Martin Marion finisehd with two hits and two RBI. Jake Wessel, Evan Morrow and Jack Sacco all had two hits with Sacco scoring three runs.
Jared Hough took the loss for Connellsville. JimBob Domer paced the home team with three hits, four RBI and two runs scored. Hough had two hits, drove in a run and scored once. Aiden Newmyer finished with three hits.
