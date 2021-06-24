Andrew Kostelnik went the distance and Donovan VonFradenburg drove in two runs Wednesday night to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 4-1 victory at Bethel Park in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
Kostelnik scattered four hits, walked seven and struck out five as Belle Vernon improves to 5-2.
Bethel Park scored first with a run in the bottom of the second inning, but Belle Vernon tied the game in the top of the third inning.
The visitors scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning for the victory.
Donovan VonFradenburg drove in two runs, and Aidan Ochs and Brandon Mastin had one RBI each. Nick Stanger had a pair of singles for Belle Vernon.
Nick Kopy had a double for Bethel Park. Josh Peters took the loss.
