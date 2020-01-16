Ringgold and Belle Vernon split Thursday's Section 5-AA swim meet at Belle Vernon.
The Leopards won 91-71, while the Lady Rams secured a 78-50 victory.
The Belle Vernon boys swept the relays, all in WPIAL qualifying times. Ian Shahan, Cody Danto, Sam West and Garret Ursiny won the 200 medley relay in 1:48.06. Luke Miller, Nick Reda, Danto and West joined forces for first place in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.78. Miller, Ursiny, Danto and Shahan finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:37.79.
Danto (200 freestyle, 1:57.25, WPIAL), Ursiny (50 freestyle, 24.65), and Shahan (100 butterfly, 53.66, WPIAL; 100 backstroke, 59.04, WPIAL) had individual first-place finishes for the Leopards (3-0, 9-2).
Andrew Noll (200 IM, 2:07.57, WPIAL; 100 breaststroke, 1:07.12, WPIAL) and Zachary Koontz (500 freestyle, 5:33.59) finished first for the Rams. Noll, Bryan Nguyen, Nathan Ferrence and Ryan Gugliotti finished the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:51.10. Noll, Koontz, Nguyen and Ferrence also qualified in the 400 freestyle relay with their time of 3:43.85.
Andrea Kassa (200 freestyle, 2:07.22, WPIAL), Paige Doleno (200 IM, 2:33.14), Danika Evans (100 butterfly, 1:20.89), and Taylor Hamilton (100 freestyle, 1:03.55) won individual events for the Lady Rams.
The Belle Vernon girls also swept the relays. Marlee Davis, Delaney Patterson, Maya Engstrom and Danielle Ferraro won the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 2:04.30. Davis, Engstrom, Ferraro and Patterson finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.06. Alyssa Jamison, Karlee Gavatorta, Engstrom and Ferraro won the 400 freestyle relay in 5:11.34.
