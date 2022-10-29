Belle Vernon was named a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row on Saturday when the WPIAL released its football playoff pairings.
The Leopards (7-2) handed Elizabeth Forward its first loss of the season on Friday night, 48-14, to claim the Interstate Conference title. The winner of that showdown was expected to earn the top seed in Class 3A and the first-round bye that goes with it.
"I think with our record and our resume we deserved the No. 1 seed," said Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert, whose team was named the top seed last year as well in Class 4A where it eventually lost to Aliquippa in the final.
"But I avoid all the seeding talk and the bracketology because at the end of the day you've got to go out there and whoever they give you that's who you play."
Eight other area teams found out who and where they would be playing when the playoffs open this Friday night.
Laurel Highlands, Mapletown and Mount Pleasant will each host a first-round game while Elizabeth Forward, like Belle Vernon, was given a first-round bye before opening the postseason at home in the quarterfinals. California, Carmichaels, Monessen and Southmoreland will play on the road.
The Mustangs (7-2), who finished in a three-way tie for the Big Seven Conference championship with McKeesport and Thomas Jefferson, were made the sixth seed in Class 4A and will host No. 11 West Allegheny (7-3), the fourth-place team out of the Parkway Conference.
"They've got a really good program," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "They've got a couple of good running backs. They've got a long history of success so we know they're going to be a really good team."
The Mustangs, who earned their first conference title and home playoff game in program history with a 45-0 win at Connellsville Friday night, are pretty good also, Kolesar pointed out.
"I knew we were a good football team going into the season," said Kolesar, who guided the Mustangs to their first ever playoff win a year ago. "We worked really hard this offseason. We continue to get better and better everyday.
"We're a very confident group. When we beat Thomas Jefferson (31-24 on Sept. 30) then we knew we can beat anybody because they're a great football team and a great program. It's about us. It's about our preparation and our play on the field. I think our guys know that now. They're confident. They feel we can win every time we step on the field."
A win would send the Mustangs into the quarterfinals at No. 2 Central Valley (9-1).
Mapletown was made the No. 4 seed in Class 1A and will look to extend one of the greatest seasons in school history when its hosts No. 13 Leechburg (7-3), the third-place team out of the Eastern Conference.
The Maples won the Tri-County South Conference championship and finished the regular season 10-0 for the first time ever after winning at West Greene Friday night, 64-17.
Elizabeth Forward (9-1), which finished second in the Interstate Conference behind Belle Vernon, will host the winner between No. 6 Shady Side Academy (5-4, second place in the Allegheny Conference) and No. 11 South Park (5-5, tied for second place in the Western Hills Conference) on Nov. 11 at Warrior Stadium.
Mount Pleasant (6-4), which was third in the Interstate, was seeded eighth and will host No. 9 East Allegheny (7-3), the third-place team out of the Allegheny Conference. A win by the Vikings would set up a rematch with Belle Vernon on Nov. 11 at James Weir Stadium. The Leopards beat Mount Pleasant 55-7 on Oct. 14.
Humbert welcomes the week off before having to deal with either the Vikings again or the Wild Cats.
"The best thing is we're just happy to get a bye and get to play our first game at home," Humbert said. "That supersedes everything. We'll spend our time focusing on getting better this week then play whoever we need to play when that time comes."
Monessen (6-4), which finished in a three-way tie for second place with California (8-2) and Carmichaels (7-3) behind Mapletown in the Tri-County South, was hoping for a home playoff game. Tiebreaker points put the Greyhounds as the No. 2 team in the conference with the Trojans third and Mikes fourth, but Monessen was still sent on the road in the first round as the No. 11 seed and will play at No. 6 Fort Cherry in Class 1A.
The Rangers (7-3), like the Greyhounds, finished in a three-way tie in their conference (Black Hills) along with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Burgettstown. The winner meets either No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (8-2) or No. 14 Rochester (5-4).
California was seeded 12th and will travel to No. 5 South Side Beaver (9-1), the second-place team out of the Class 1A Big Seven Conference. The winner of that game gets the winner of the Mapletown-Leechburg game.
Carmichaels is seeded 15th and plays at No. 2 Laurel (8-1), the Big Seven champion. The winner would then play either No. 7 Burgettstown (6-3) or No. 10 Union (7-3).
Southmoreland was given the last seed in the 12-team Class 3A bracket. The Scotties (4-6), who were fourth in the Interstate, play at No. 5 West Mifflin (5-5) which tied South Park and Beaver for second place in the Western Hills.
The winner will then play at No. 4 Freeport (9-1) which received a first-round bye.
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
