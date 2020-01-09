The Belle Vernon boys swimming team remained unbeaten in Section 5-AA with a 90-45 victory Thursday night at McKeesport.
Belle Vernon's Ian Shahan had a pair of WPIAL qualifying performances with his first-place finishes in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Cody Danto (200 IM) and Sam West (100 backstroke) also had first-place finishes. The Leopards (2-0, 7-2) swept the three relays.
The Lady Tigers were tough at home, though, for an 82-53 Section 5-AA victory over the visiting Lady Leopards.
Delaney Patterson won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Maya Engstrom finished first in the 100 butterfly. The Lady Leopards (0-2, 1-7-1) won the 400 freestyle relay.
