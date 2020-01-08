The Belle Vernon swimming team split its non-section home meet Tuesday against Brentwood.
The Leopards defeated Brentwood, 82-57, while the Lady Spartans downed Belle Vernon, 87-46.
Sam West (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Bryce Haynes (200 IM), Ian Shahan (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Cody Danto (500 freestyle), and Nick Reda (100 backstroke) all had first-place finishes for the Leopards. Belle Vernon (6-2) also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Delaney Patterson won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Marlee Davis finished first in the 100 backstroke. The Lady Leopards (1-6-1) also won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.