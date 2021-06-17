The Belle Vernon offense didn't have a lot of punch Wednesday night, but scored enough runs for a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep of visiting Smithfield-Fairchance.
Belle Vernon won the opening game, 5-1, and capped the sweep with a 4-0 victory in the nightcap.
Belle Vernon scored all five runs in the first game in the first inning, three coming home on Dan Olbrys' bases-loaded triple.
Smithfield-Fairchance (3-3) scored its lone run in the top of the third inning. Dylan Shea doubled in the loss.
Winning pitcher Andrew Kostelnik went the distance, scattering five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Losing pitcher John Skochelak also pitched the distance, allowing seven hits in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts.
Belle Vernon (4-1) vscored single runs in the third and fifth innings, and two in the fourth inning in the second game.
Both teams had four hits with a double from Belle Vernon's Colby McKeta the only extra-base hit.
Winning pitcher Donovan VonFradenburgh pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Zach Kutek picked up the final two outs, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
Losing pitcher Dylan Shea pitched six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Nick Pegg didn't allow a hit in the seventh inning, but walked one and struck out two.
Fayette County League
Fayette Raiders 6, Mitch's Bail Bonds 1 -- Lane Zekir pitched six strong innings and the offense produced nine hits to carry the Fayette Raiders to a road victory.
Zekir allowed one unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning. He allowed five hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Zekir also had an RBI double in the third inning.
Dylan Bohna pitched a perfect seventh inning.
Fayette scored single runs in the first, second, third and seventh innings, and a pair in the top of the fifth inning.
Hunter Bowen and Josh Davison doubled for Fayette. Payton Conte finished with two singles, including an RBI hit in the first inning.
Jason Stott took the loss.
Masontown 4, Carmichaels 0 -- Nick Groover held the Copperheads to just three hits, and the visitors scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure the road victory.
Groover went the distance for the win with three walks, one hit batter and 12 strikeouts.
Austin Bergman's single in the fifth inning drove in the first run for Masontown (3-2) and his double brought one of the seventh-inning runs home.
Masontown's Colby Simmons finished with a double and single. Nate Zimcosky also doubled.
Joel Spishock doubled for the Copperheads (2-1).
