The Belle Vernon boys and girls opened the Section 2-AAA season Tuesday afternoon by sweeping past host Laurel Highlands.
The Leopards cruised to a 100-49 victory and the girls defeated the Fillies, 94-56.
Devin Whitlock (100, 11.73; 200, 23.87), Hunter Meade (400, 54.48), Troy Teegarden (800, 2:21.33), Noah Lehner (1,600, 4:58.85), and Luke Henderson (3,200, 11:12.92) won all but the hurdles races.
The Leopards swept the relays.
Tyler Mocello won the long jump (18-8½) and triple jump (40-4), and Whitlock shared first in the high jump with Hunter Kooser after both cleared 5-6. Joe Klanchar won the javelin (128-9).
The Mustangs Vincent Blout won the 110 high (18.58) and 300 intermediate hurdles (45.19).
Bradley Smith took first in the shot put (38-7½), and Garrett Buckingham won the pole vault (8-6).
Farrah Reader (200, 28.19), Tessa Rodriguez (800, 1:04.24), Viva Kreis (1,600, 6:00.01), and Grace Henderson (3,200, 12:36.73) won on the track for the Lady Leopards.
Belle Vernon swept the three relays.
Henderson added first-place finishes in the long jump (16-2½) and high jump (5-0). Gianna Anderson won the triple jump with a school-record mark of 34-1½.
The Fillies' Annika Tajc won the 100 high (17.71) and 300 intermediate hurdles (53.04). Mia Pierce swept the throws, winning the shot put (27-3), discus (85-1), and javelin (90-1).
Boys track & field
Washington 115, California 19 -- Kolby Kent and Ethan Shimko had the only first-place finishes for the Trojans in a Section 6-AA loss to the Prexies.
Kent won the 800 in 2:16. Shimko threw 124-10 to win the javelin.
Mount Pleasant 102½, Frazier 45½ -- The Vikings rolled to a victory over the visiting Commodores in Section 8-AA action.
Mount Pleasant won all three relays.
Brant Garn (100), Joey Barrick (1,600, 3,200), Cameron Van Dyke (discus), Bryce Jaworski (shot put), Robbie Labuda (high jump, 200, long jump), Benjamin Davis (800), and Dylan Pawlak (pole vault) all finished first for the Vikings.
Frazier received first-place finishes from Brendan Krall (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Zane Whithead (400, triple jump), and Matthew Kordich (javelin).
Frazier 112, Geibel Catholic 17 -- The Commodores earned a split of the Section 8-AA meet at Mount Pleasant with a win over the Gators.
Frazier swept the relays from the Gators.
Brendan Krall (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Kaleb Higbee (1,600, 3,200), Matthew Kordich (javelin, shot put), Matthew Ingram (high jump, 800), Robert Acklin (200), Noah Phillips (long jump), and Zane Whitehead (triple jump).
Josh Bass had two first-place finishes for Geibel Catholic, winning the 400 and 100.
Girls track & field
Washington 73, California 44 -- The Prexies handed the visiting Lady Trojans a loss in the Section 6-AA opener.
Makayla Boda won the 100 high hurdles (15.81) and 300 intermediate hurdles (48.4). Anastasia Georgagis finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:51. Tayla Pascoe cleared 13-5 to win the long jump.
Mount Pleasant 100½, Frazier 32½ -- The Lady Vikings had a solid performance throughout the lineup for a Section 8-AA win over the visiting Lady Commodores.
Mount Pleasant swept the relays.
Riley Czekaj (1,600, 3,200), Tiffany Zelmore (shot put, discus), Elizabeth Pomarico (triple jump), and Madison Rumbaugh (pole vault) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Vikings.
Kendall Shaporka (400, 800), Anna Stewart (300 intermediate hurdles), Gabriella McGavitt (javelin), and Sydney Polkabla (long jump, 200) finished first for Frazier.
Frazier 97, Geibel Catholic 13 -- The Lady Commodores won all but one contested event for an easy Section 8-AA win over the Lady Gators at Mount Pleasant.
Kharisma Zylka won the shot put for Geibel.
Frazier swept the three relays.
Anna Stewart (100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Kaelyn Shaporka (100), Karmen Kudyba (1,600), Kendall Shaporka (400, discus, 800), Isabella Kudyba (3,200), Gabriella McGavitt (javelin), and Sydney Polkabla (high jump, 200, long jump) all had individual first-place finishes for the Lady Commodores.
