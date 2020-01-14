The Belle Vernon boys and girls swimming team took a break from Section 4-AA action Tuesday afternoon, splitting a non-section meet with Greensburg Salem at the Greensburg YMCA.
The Rams cruised to a 92-47 victory, while the Lady Lions defeated the Belle Vernon girls, 85-53.
Ian Shahan (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Sam West (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), and Cody Danto (200 IM, 500 freestyle) all won two events for Belle Vernon. Danto's first-place finish in the 200 IM hit the WPIAL qualifying mark.
The Leopards (8-2) also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Delaney Patterson had the only first-place finishes for the Lady Leopards, winning the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. The Lady Leopards (1-8-1) won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
