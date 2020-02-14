The Belle Vernon boys and girls closed the Section 5-AA schedule Thursday night by sweeping past visiting Uniontown.
The Leopards defeated the Uniontown boys, 85-71, while the Belle Vernon girls beat the Lady Raiders, 93-62.
Belle Vernon's Nick Reda, Bryce Haynes, Nick Staller and Jake Wessel opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:00.43.
Garrett Ursiny, Cody Danto, Sam West and Ian Shahan combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:33.50.
Shahan (200 freestyle, 2:11.90, WPIAL; 100 freestyle, 46.71, WPIAL), West (100 butterfly, 59.67, WPIAL), Danto (500 freestyle, 5:20.88, WPIAL), and Reda (100 backstroke, 1:05.70) had individual first-place finishes for the Leopards (6-1, 12-3).
Danto, Reda, West and Shahan qualified for the 400 freestyle relay swimming in exhibition. Ursiny had a qualifying time in the 100 freestyle.
Alex Eitner won the 50 freestyle in 24.05 seconds and Joshua Miller took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.26 for the Red Raiders. Uniontown's Eitner, Dalton Grimes, Colby Voyten and Andrew Maher won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:04.15.
The Lady Leopards' Delaney Patterson set the school record in winning the 200 freestyle with her WPIAL qualifying time of 1:59.77. She also finished first in the 100 backstroke with a qualifying time of 1:04.63.
Patterson, Maya Engstrom, Marlee Davis and Danielle Ferrero finished first in the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 2:04.82. Davis, Engstrom, Ferraro and Patterson met the WPIAL standard with their first-place finish of 1:51.89 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Davis (50 freestyle, 27.66) and Ferraro (100 freestyle, 1:05.43) also had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon (1-6, 2-12-1).
Abigail Strauser (200 IM, 2:53.60), Sophie Zimcosky (100 butterfly, 1:15.28), and Madelyn King (500 freestyle, 6:38.33; 100 breaststroke, 1:32.90) all had first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders. Zimcosky, Strauser, Josephine Maher and Madelyn Debord closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:47.27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.