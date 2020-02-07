The Belle Vernon boys and girls were solid throughout their lineups to sweep Steel Valley in a Section 5-AA meet Thursday night.
The Leopards defeated the Ironmen, 72-50, and the Belle Vernon girls won 58-38.
The Belle Vernon boys improve to 5-1 in the section and 11-3 overall.
Luke Miller (200 freestyle), Bryce Haynes (200 IM), Nick Staller (100 butterfly), Cody Danto (100 freestyle), Ian Shahan (500 freeestyle, 100 breaststroke), and Nick Reda (100 backstroke) all had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon. The Leopards also swept the relays.
Delaney Patterson (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Maya Engstrom (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Marlee Davis (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Danielle Ferraro (100 freestyle), and Alyssa Jamison (500 freestyle) all won their individual events for Belle Vernon (1-5, 2-11-1).
Davis, Engstrom, Ferraro and Patterson won the 200 freestyle relay in a WPIAL qualifying time.
