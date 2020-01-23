The Belle Vernon boys and girls swimmers had a tough road trip to South Park Thursday night, losing both ends of the Section 5-AA meet.
The Eagles edged the Belle Vernon boys, 88-87, while the South Park girls defeated the Lady Leopards, 97-37.
Sam West (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Ian Shahan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) both won two individual events for the Leopards (3-1, 9-3). Nick Reda won the 100 backstroke.
Garrett Ursiny, Cody Danto, West and Shahan won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Delaney Patterson had the lone first-place finishes for the Lady Leopards (0-4, 1-10-1), winning the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
