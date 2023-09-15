Belle Vernon sophomore Gabriella Dusi dropped only two games in a straight-sets win Thursday to capture the Section 2-AA singles title.
Dusi, playing as an independent, defeated South Park’s Grace Kempton, the No. 2 seed, 6-0, 6-2.
The top-seeded Dusi lost only four games in three matches on her way to the title.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 1, Mount Pleasant 0 — Trevor Kovatch scored the only goal of Section 3-AA match and Bryce Burkhart made to score stand for a victory against visiting Mount Pleasant.
Brandon Yeschenko set up Kovatch for the first-half goal. Burkhart turned aside three shots to preserve the shutout.
The Leopards improve to 6-0-0 in the section and 7-1-0 overall.
Bentworth 4, Beth-Center 0 — Ryan Moessner scored two goals and assisted on two in the Bearcats’ Section 2-A road victory.
Moessner had one goal and one assist in each half. Aiden McMurray and Ryan Colbert scored one goal apiece.
Bentworth improves to 4-1-0 in the section and 7-1-0 overall. Beth-Center goes to 1-3-0 in the section and 4-4-0 overall.
California 9, Ligonier Valley 1 — Darryl Ray scored six goals to lead the Trojans to a Section 2-A home victory over the Rams.
California led 5-0 at halftime.
Caleb Amoroso, Kaden Weston and Matt Sawa all scored one goal. Alex Merritt made nine saves for the Trojans.
Kris Weston had two assists and Tristan Slavick assisted on another.
Bethel Park 4, Connellsville 0 — The Falcons were shut out in a Section 3-AAA loss to Bethel Park.
Xavier Jackson, Adam Thompson, Jackson Friday and Henry Jackson all scored one goal for Bethel Park (6-0-0, 6-1-0). Luke Rubican had the shutout.
Connellsville goes to 2-4-0 in the section and 4-5-0 overall.
Charleroi 4, Greensburg C.C. 1 — Arlo McIntyre scored two goals to lead the Cougars to a Section 2-A victory.
Bryce Large and Dylan Klinger also scored for Charleroi (5-0-0, 9-0-0).
Grant Brewer scored for the Centurions (2-2-0, 2-4-0).
Elizabeth Forward 3, Woodland Hills 0 — The Warriors shut out Woodland Hills for a Section 1-AA victory.
Ethan Childers, Luca Valerio and Will Sinay all scored one goal for Elizabeth Forward (3-2-1, 3-2-1). Woodland Hills goes to 3-3-0 in the section and 3-4-0 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 4, Ringgold 0 — The Jaguars snapped Ringgold’s winning streak for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Ringgold goes to 5-1-0 overall and 7-1-0 overall. Thomas Jefferson improves to 4-1-0 in the section and 6-1-0 overall.
Joe Shoemaker scored twice, and Owen Householder and Brayden Miller had one goal each for the Jaguars.
Trinity 6, Uniontown 0 — Andy Palm’s hat trick led the Hillers to a Section 3-AAA victory.
Tyler Johnson added two goals for Trinity (3-2-0, 3-2-0). Uniontown slips to 1-5-0 in the section and 4-6-0 overall.
Yough 1, Waynesburg Central 0 — Isaac Pacacha’s goal at 13:42 in the first half was the only one of the game as the Cougars edged the Raiders for a Section 3-AA victory.
Yough improves to 4-2-0 in the section and 5-2-1 overall. Waynesburg slips to 1-5-0 in the section and 2-6-0 overall.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 8, Brownsville 0 — Bella Moyer scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Bearcats to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Jesse Laskey finished with two goals, and Meredith Allender, Emiy Kisner and Megan Keturakis all scored once. Bentworth keeper Cassidy Sicchitano had the shutout.
Girls volleyball
Connellsville 3, Uniontown 0 — The sets were close, but the Lady Falcons won all three for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Connellsville won by the scores, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22. Uniontown’s Miah DeShields finished with 14 kills, five aces and five digs. Maggie Campbell dished out 15 assists. Brittant Lloyd had six aces.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0 — The Lady Jaguars returned home with a Section 3-AAA sweep.
Thomas Jefferson defeated the Lady Rams by the scores, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16
Belle Vernon 3, Albert Gallatin 1 — The Lady Colonials won the opening set, 25-21, but the Lady Leopards carried the next three for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Belle Vernon rallied for the win with set victories of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-16.
Albert Gallatin’s stats leaders were Bella Bergman (23 digs) Jocelyn Ellsworth (4 digs, 11 assists, 2 aces), Ashley Metts (6 digs), Mitchell Turner (9 kills, 2 digs), Kymber Hlatky-Houze (9 digs), Mya Glisan (4 digs, 2 aces, 9 kills), Mia Myers (6 digs, 13 assists, 9 kills), Leah Myers (9 digs, 1 ace, 6 kills), and Amelia Bradley Rash (3 kills, 2 digs).
Bentworth 3, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Bearcats shut out Brownsville for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Bentworth secured the sweep by the scores, 25-17, 25-18, 29-27.
The Lady Bearcats received notable performances from Jocelyn Babirad (1 kill, 4 digs, 18 assists), Aliviya Simpson (2 blocks), Abigail Chester (4 digs, 2 assists), Sydney Gonglik (3 kills, 2 blocks), Chelsea Dindal (2 aces, 11 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks), Haylee Wolfe (4 aces, 9 digs), Zoie McDonald (10 aces, 6 digs), and Sofia Gaussa (2 aces, 7 kills).
Southmoreland 3, Washington 0 — The Lady Scots remained unbeaten with a Section 3-AA sweep on the road at Washington.
Southmoreland (7-0, 7-0) ran off set victories of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11. Gianna Perbonish finished with six digs and two kills. Gabby Grabiak had three kills and two aces.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Maples returned home with Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (3-1, 3-1) swept past the Lady Rockets, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15.
Isabella Garnek (11 kills), Treslee Weston (8 kills), Miranda Wise (6 kills), Brianna Ashton (17 digs, 3 aces), Devan Clark (14 digs, 7 aces), and Bailey Rafferty (25 assists, 3 aces) led the attack for the Lady Maples.
Frazier 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Commodores cruised to a Section 2-A victory at Geibel.
Frazier (4-0, 5-0) won by the scores, 25-4, 25-9, 25-9. Frazier’s Addison Day and Jayanna Ciferno both had five kills. Allie Monack had a team-high 15 assists. Addison Hiles had a solid defensive game with seven digs. Allie Yauch had nine service points and Grace Polkabla finished with seven.
California 3, Avella 0 — The Lady Trojans didn’t drop a set for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Eagles.
California swept to victory by the scores, 25-13, 25-7, 25-15.
California had top performances from Addy Colditz (6 assists, 5 kills), Raegan Gillen (8 kills), Nina Conte (7 kills, 7 aces), Ava Bojtos (12 assists), Rakiyah Porter (6 digs, 6 aces), and Mady Morton (5 kills, 5 blocks).
West Greene 3, Carmichaels 0 — The Lady Pioneers returned home from Carmichaels with a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23.
Stats leaders for Carmichaels (1-3, 1-3) were Camryn Anderson (8 assists), Avery Voithofer (5 assists), Ani Cree (7 kills, 9 digs), Bailey Barnyak (5 kills), Pacey Pratt (7 digs, 11 service points), Chloe Mitchell (10 service points), and Payton Plavi (2 blocks).
Girls golf
Connellsville 208, Indiana 235 — The Lady Falcons picked up a Section 3-AAA home victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Connellsville’s Paiton Ulery was medalist with 43. Rylee Leasher finished with 52, Katie Atz shot 55, and Iris Burd had 58.
Izzy Slagle and Patton Scott both shot 54 for Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.