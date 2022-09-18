Baseball is in Ron “Slugger” Baron’s DNA. Baron is part of the rich baseball history in Western Pennsylvania.
Baron is a 1964 graduate of Bellmar High School (Now Belle Vernon).
“I played other sports in junior high and high school — football and basketball — but baseball has always been my game,” Baron stated. “I love the game.”
Baseball is in the blood with the Baron family.
“We had a lot of good baseball players in the Baron family,” said Baron, the son of the late Adolph “Putty” and Mildred Baron. “My dad signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, so, yes, I guess it’s in my genes.”
Bellmar baseball started in 1963 and the Hurricanes joined Section 15 that included Donora, Monongahela, Monessen, California, Charleroi and Brownsville.
“Bap Manzini was the head coach,” Baron said. “I only got to play one year of high school baseball.”
Baron really developed a stellar reputation on the baseball diamond with the Charleroi Magicians and Charleroi Merchants. Baron’s playing career began when he was only 13 and joined the Charleroi Magicians of the 25th District American Legion Baseball League.
“I tried out for the Legion team and I made the team,” Baron recalled. “Somebody asked me about the Merchants and I played for them. It was a great brand of baseball back in those days.”
Baron was primarily a catcher, but he did play the outfield, played third base and pitched at times. As a pitcher he was very unique. He threw as a righty and a lefty.
As a member of the Charleroi Merchants, Baron competed in the Mon Valley League, which was considered for many years one of the best sandlot circuits in the tri-state region.
One of his big highlights was hitting a home run into the Mon River when he was playing for the Magicians.
“It was 329 down the line in right field.” Baron explained. “That home run was probably 400 to 410 feet. I was 17 when I did that.”
Playing in the Mon Valley League was an education for Baron.
“That was a very competitive league with some outstanding players,” Baron said.
Among Baron’s teammates were a who’s-who of Mon Valley baseball: Stan Kemp, Arky Hall, George Kalamaras, Jack Shannon, Lenny Lipscomb, Larry Nichols, Mickey Hornak, Tim Ferrari, Tim Myers, John Hisiro, George Carlock, Gary Cramer and Babe Seftas.
Kemp reflected on Baron as a player. “Ron was a versatile player and played everywhere on the diamond. He had baseball smarts and knew what to do in situations by instinct. Led by example by his immense competitiveness and grit.” In 1964, Baron was a 25th District All-Star. Baron was effusive about his praise for McIlvain’s coaching discipline. (From Charleroi, Pennsylvania Baseball History by Steve Russell)
In 1963, Baron had a tryout with the Washington Senators.
“Jim Russell was a scout for the Senators,” Baron offered. “When I was playing for the Magicians, he invited the head of Washington’s scouts up to watch us play and we got rained out. The guy told Russell to bring me down to Washington. I walked into the locker room at Griffith Stadium a 17-year old kid and they were playing the Yankees. Mickey Mantle and all the Yankees were there and I worked out and did good.
“We sat down and talked contract. Mr. Russell said we want $16,000 and they said OK. They were going to send me to Williamsport or Reading and said if he makes the team we will give him the signing bonus. Mr. Russell said no and I was looking at him and wanted to know why he was saying no? He said if something happens and you go there and you don’t make the team you will have a hard time and no one else will want to sign you. I think we made a mistake to be honest with you.”
Baron joined the St. Lazare Athletics of the Manitoba Senior Baseball League in 1966. St. Lazare was the league’s defending champion when Baron joined the team.
“I was playing in the Florida State League at the time,” Baron, a native of Fairhope, recalled. “Mickey Tomes, a good pitcher who later played for the New York Yankees, called my home and said St. Lazare would like me to play for them. I got the message when I called home and then I called Mickey. He said, ‘We need a catcher. Are you interested?’ They offered me $1,800 a month, which was a lot of money in those days, so I said, “Sure, I can do that.’ The airlines were on strike at the time, so I made the entire trip by train. It took three days to get to Manitoba.”
Baron became the Athletics starting catcher. Baron’s .329 batting average was only four points behind teammate Garth Sarraras, a sure handed shortstop who teamed with Baron to give the A’s a strong 1-2 offensive punch. He led the league in walks.
“I played there a year,” Baron said. “They asked me to stay. I asked what’s the weather like up here? They said it can get 30 and 40 below zero. I said I’m going back to Pennsylvania. Then I had the opportunity to go workout with the Giants and I went to Fresno in 1966.”
“I blew my arm out and that was it,” Baron stated. “You’re not going to go far as a catcher if you can’t throw the ball. I knew it was over. My arm was so bad that I couldn’t even reach up and touch the brim of my cap,” Baron stated. “I tore my rotator cuff that bad. I came home and decided I’d better look for a job. I was 21 and needed to work.”
Baron worked five years in the tin mill and as a forklift operator at the Irvin Works of U.S. Steel Corp. in Dravosburg after his baseball career ended in 1967. He was laid off. His father started his own construction company and Ron went to work with him. Ron eventually took over and expanded the business and has owned and operated Ron Baron Building and Remodeling for 50 years.
Now 76, Baron has served as a coach with youth teams in the California area. In 2004, Baron was a coach with the first-ever California team to earn a spot in the Pinto Baseball World Series. The California Reds took first place in the End-Of-Year Tournament and won the Pinto Classic Tournament before finishing third in the state tournament and making it through the second round of the World Series.
Baron also owns and operates Slugger’s World of Baseball, an instructional school adjacent to his home on Howe Street in Elco. The baseball facility includes an indoor batting cage, a pitching mound and workout area and offers one-on-one instructions.
In 2009 Baron as a member of the St. Lazare Athletics of the 1960s was inducted with his team into the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame.
Baron resides in Elco with his wife of 30 years Barbara. They have two children, Ronnie and Natalie. Baron also is the father of a daughter, Ronelle Baron, of Allenport.
