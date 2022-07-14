Mill Run has won three Fayette County Baseball League games this season, and Bill Bendis has been the pitcher of record in all three after after the Millers defeated ARH Sport Shop, 10-3, Wednesday night.
Bendis went the distance in the victory, allowing nine hits, walking five and striking out four.
ARH Sport Shop (2-11) scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Mill Run came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning and four more in the second inning.
Mill Run (3-10) increased the lead to 9-1 in the fourth inning and 10-1 in the sixth inning. The visitors scored twice in the top of the seventh inning.
Josh Burns sparked the Mill Run offense with a double and two singles. Cole Shearer finished with a triple, single and three RBI. Nolan Porterfield drove in two runs and Josh Burns had a double.
Seth Burgdolt led ARH Sport Shop with two doubles and a single. Keith Ryan added a double and two singles, and Bryce Rayl had a double and single.
Mill Run turned a rare around-the-horn triple play in the bottom of the third inning in Sunday's 12-4 loss to M&R Transit.
Tanner Orndorff started the triple play when he cleanly fielded a ground ball and stepped on third base. He fired to Burns on second base for the second out and Burns relayed the throw to Porterfield to complete the triple play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.