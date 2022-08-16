Braden Benke was medalist with 2-over 35 on Monday to lead Waynesburg Central to a 202-254 victory against Bentworth in the Section 3-AA opener for both teams.
Benke's 35 leads Raiders to 202-254 victory
- By the Herald-Standard
Tuesday, August 16, 2022 5:46 AM
Braden Benke was medalist with 2-over 35 on Monday to lead Waynesburg Central to a 202-254 victory against Bentworth in the Section 3-AA opener for both teams.
Mason Switalski was a shot behind Benke with a 36. Chase Phillips (44), Joe Kirsch (42), and Derek Turchek (46) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders. Dom Benamati’s 50 was not used.
Nathan Coski led the way for the Bearcats with 3-over 36. Ross Skerbetz (44), Aaron Woodhouse (47), Colton Baldauf (63), and Zeek Malanosky (64) also counted in the final tally. Wyatt Snyder’s 67 did not count.
Connellsville 212, Southmoreland 313 — The Falcons cruised to a season-opening victory with a non-section road win at Donegal Highlands Golf Course.
Connellsville’s Ethan Rice was medalist with a 3-over 38. Ethan Porrecca (43), Cooper Gray (41), Evan Means (46), and Eli Armstrong (44) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons. Hunter Konieczny’s 50 was not used.
Anthony Spadaro was the low man for the Scotties with 47. Aidan Guyer (61), Ian Shipley (53), Brody Charnesky (49), and Jackson Wendell (83) were also included in the final count.
