Caroline Rice scored a game-high 18 points to help Bentworth edge visiting Carmichaels, 29-27, for its first Section 3-AA victory of the season in girls basketball action Monday night.
The Lady Mikes (1-10, 4-16) led 7-4 after the first period and 11-10 at halftime before the Lady Bearcats surged to a 19-15 advantage after three periods and held on for the win.
Kylie Sinn paced the Carmichaels with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.