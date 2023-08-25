Regardless of the circumstances, most head coaches are giddy when given the opportunity to coach at their alma mater, and Bentworth's David Pordash falls into that category.
Pordash, who played for the Bearcats before graduating in 1983, was hired May 15, which didn't leave him much time to work in the offseason, but the former Waynesburg football player and his five assistants all have ties to the Bentworth community.
"We have a new coaching staff this year," Pordash said. "All of the coaches on my staff either live or work in the Bentworth area or are graduates of Bentworth. John Fundy and Travis Harff have been working hard on putting a great offensive program together, and Jerry Cavanaugh and myself have been working just as hard on the defensive side of the ball."
Cavanaugh, Fundy and Pordash were coaching the middle program last season while JJ Knabb handled the high school head coaching duties. Pordash reached out to his staff when the position opened up for a head football coach at the high school.
Josh Hughes (QB/DB), Travis Harff (QB/WR/DB) and Jerry Maley (WR/DB) round out the Bearcats' coaching staff. Cavanaugh is the assistant coach and will work with the running backs and linebackers. Fundy will coach the offensive line and defensive ends and Pordash will handle the defensive line.
"We have a close group of coaches," Pordash said. "I may be the head coach, but it will not be a dictatorship. The entire staff will have input in how we go about our daily business. It is also great to have a coaching staff with ties to the area because they can talk to kids at school and if they see them out in the community to help with recruitment."
Recruitment will be key for Pordash and company, as Bentworth has struggled with numbers in recent years.
"Jerry (Cavanaugh) and John (Fundy) have done a great job in working to get the numbers up, and we are looking at around 40 as heat week approaches," Pordash said. "We are hoping to add a few more before the season starts, and my goal for this season is to reach 51 players. The more players we have, the better the chance of getting to play JV games."
Pordash has implemented the "BentworthBrand," which he expects his players to follow four philosophies: Family and fun, accountability, attitude and hustle.
"We want to watch our youth play so we can get more of a feeder system to have the kids more prepared when they come play at the high school level," Pordash said.
The Bearcats opened last season with victories over Brownsville and Avella but lost their remaining eight games. They were 0-7 in Tri-County South play but gave Jefferson-Morgan a battle before suffering a 28-25 setback and scored 33 against West Greene but lost by 16.
Pordash didn't pick a conference favorite, but he expects Mapletown, California, Carmichaels and Monessen to be in the top four, and figures Colin Brady will give the Pioneers a chance in any game.
"You really never know what is going to happen," Pordash said. "Some teams have been down, but that doesn't mean they won't be a tough opponent."
The Bearcats are a young team, but they have all 11 starters returning on offense and defense, including senior quarterback Vitali Daniels.
"Vitali can run and throw the ball, so we are going to have a multi offense to get others involved," Pordash said. "Ben Luketich is a tough running back, and we have solid wide receivers in Ben Hayes and Lucas Burt."
Pordash pointed out the following key players to watch: Rylan Hess (lineman), Alexander Rusilko (lineman), Anthony Washington (WR), Chirs Harper (WR), Owen Ivcic (RB), Cameron Krejci (lineman), Brayden Taggart (lineman), Kaden Ayres (WR), Alex Leichty (WR), Levi Urcho (lineman) and Ty Watson (QB).
Daniels, Luketich, Rusilko and Ivcic compete in wrestling, with Daniels placing fourth in the state last season at 215 pounds. Ivcic, a sophomore, qualified for states as a freshman at 139.
"I always encourage guys to wrestle because of the mental toughness it takes to compete in that sport, plus it's great for balance," Pordash said. "However, if someone wants to play basketball, that's fine, too. I want my players to participate in as many sports as they can."
