Brentwood nipped host Bentworth, 2-1, in a Section 4-A boys soccer match Thursday night.
Jerzy Timlin scored the lone goal for the Bearcats (3-4, 3-5) in the first half which ended with the teams tied at 1-1.
Prada Garung and Jim Cavanugh both scored a goal for the Spartans (5-2, 5-4). Bentworth sits ½ game behind fourth-place Beth-Center.
