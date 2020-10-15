Gary Amos won his 150th career match and his Bentworth boys soccer squad secured fourth place in Section 4-A with a 3-0 win Wednesday night over visiting Beth-Center.
The Bearcats (7-7) close out section play with a 6-6 record. Beth-Center (4-6, 4-7) trails Bentworth by two games with matches remaining against Monessen and Brentwood.
Jaxon Selvoski, Jerzy Timlin and Julian Hays all scored one goal apiece for the Bearcats. Landon Urcho made three saves to preserve the shutout.
Charleroi 14, Brownsville 1 -- Eben McIntyre scored four goals in the first half and added three more in the second half in the Cougars' Section 3-AA home victory.
Charleroi (13-1) clinched at least a tie for the section title with an 11-1 mark, one win ahead of Mount Pleasant. The Falcons close the season with an 1-11 section record and overall mark of 1-12.
Arlo McIntyre and Dom Yocolano both scored a pair of goals for the Cougars. Mikey Rodriguez, Ty Patterson and Sam Iacovangelo all netted one goal in the win.
Derrick Tarpley scored Brownsville's goal from a Thomas Ruffcorn assist.
Mathia Legrain made 12 saves for Brownsville. Charleroi's Nate Mazon had nine saves in the win.
Girls volleyball
Frazier 3, Brownsville 0 --- The Lady Commodores rolled to a Section 3-AA win over visiting Brownsville.
Frazier (7-2, 8-3) won by the scores, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12.
Kaelyn Shaporka (9 kills), Braylin Salisbury (7 kills), Alexis Lovis (17 assists), Jordin Brundege (12 digs), and Jensyn Hartman (17 service points) all had solid performances for Frazier.
California 3, Mapletown 2 -- The Lady Trojans stormed back by winning the final three sets for a Section 2-A home victory.
The Lady Maples (5-5) won the opening two sets, 25-19, 25-23. California rallied in the final three sets, 25-16, 25-21, 18-16.
Ca'Mari Walden had a nice all-around performance for the Lady Trojans with eight aces, nine kills, nine digs and five blocks. Tayla Pascoe and Jordyn Cruse both finished with 11 digs, with Pasco adding nine kills. Elaina Nicholson had nine digs and six kills. Mylaina Pendo added five kills.
Macee Cree led the way for Mapletown with 34 assists, 16 digs and two aces. Ella Menear had a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs. Riley Pekar played solid defense with 14 digs, and Krista Wilson was tough at the net with 15 kills.
