Uniontown had already wrapped up a WPIAL baseball playoff spot heading into its two-game series with crosstown rival Laurel Highlands.
The Mustangs' fate was still up in the air but they made sure of not only locking up a postseason berth but also leapfrogging the Red Raiders in the Section 2-AAAA standings with an 11-3 victory Friday night at Bailey Park followed by an 8-2 home win Saturday afternoon.
"We knew it was an important game to secure a spot in the playoffs and then it's a big rivalry also so there was a lot of hype around these games," LH coach Brad Yohman said. "We hadn't punched our ticket yet. We wanted to take care of it ourselves."
The Mustangs (6-4, 7-7) ended their section slate tied with Ringgold for second place while Uniontown (5-5, 7-7) finished fourth.
Laurel Highlands got a pair of strong pitching performances with Devan Krivosky throwing six strong innings to earn the win Friday and Paxton Patronas tossing a complete game Saturday.
"I'm real proud of DK," Yohman said. "This was one of his better outings during the season. He's really been getting stronger. I thought he pitched an incredible game against Ringgold, took a no-hitter into the top of the seventh but it just kind of unraveled for us."
That 5-2 loss followed by a 4-1 defeat the next day left the Mustangs reeling.
"It hurt the way we lost that first Ringgold game," Yohman admitted. "We had the game totally in control. Then the next day we ran into a real good pitching performance by (Gianni) Cantini. Those two losses were really deflating because we thought we were building some momentum going in to that series."
Since then Laurel Highlands has won three straight, including a non-section victory over Mount Pleasant.
Both the Mustangs and coach Ken Musko's Red Raiders had been off for an extensive time due to wet weather.
"I give credit to our kids. We had a good week of practice and it's difficult when you're dealing with the rain," Yohman said. "Coach Musko and I talked about that how tough it is when you can't get on the field. I think both of us were off about 10 days from our last game.
"Despite all the that our kids have been really focused."
Laurel Highlands took advantage of a rare rough outing by Uniontown pitcher Christian Thomas in Friday night's game and got a big boost from C.J. Gesk who was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and reached base in all five of his plate appearances.
Thomas had control issues, walking three and hitting five batters while not getting out of the second inning. He allowed six runs (two earned) on just one hit and struck out two.
"Sometimes even your best pitcher is going to have a bad game and this was his bad game," said Musko who has the Red Raiders in the playoffs for the second year in a row. "We don't expect that from him. He's so much better than that. I'm confident he'll bounce back from this."
Yohman agreed.
"That uncharacteristic of him. We know Christian and have a ton of respect for him," Yohman said. "He plays for us (Uniontown American Legion team) in the summer. You have those days sometimes."
The Mustangs scored once in the first inning when Gesk walked, stole second and third and came home on Braeden O'Brien's ground out.
Uniontown took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Mason Kuhn singled and took third when Tate Musko reached on an error. Musko stole second and both runners scored an Wyatt Nehls' single to center.
Krivosky would blank the Red Raiders over the next five innings. The lefthander gave up just one earned run on two hits with two walks, a hit batter and 10 strikeouts.
"Aside from a little rough spot in the bottom of the first, I thought DK was very good," Yohman said. "He commanded three pitches very well and moved location in and out. He really stepped up for us."
Gesk delivered a two-run single in a five-run second inning that put LH up 6-2.
"C.J. is a senior who was struggling at the plate for awhile but is really starting to break out now and be the hitter we know he can be," Yohman said. "It was nice to see him have a big night."
O'Brien's sacrifice fly off reliever Austin Grego made it 7-2 in the third.
"It's tough to come back when you face a big early deficit like that against a good pitcher," Musko said.
Frank Kula's run-scoring triple to the fence in right field and Caleb Yanosky's RBI single highlighted a three-run sixth for the Mustangs off Tyler Gasper, Uniontown's third pitcher of the night.
Tyler Sankovich contributed two hits, Noah Lion was 1 for 2 with an RBI and reached base four times, and O'Brien had two RBIs for Laurel Highlands.
"It just was not our night," Musko said. "We're a better team than that."
Grego allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Gasper finished up with 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Musko appreciated Gasper's effort.
"Tyler is a utility guy for us. We play him in the infield, outfield and he's an innings eater for us on the mound," Musko said. "He's a nice kid to have. He never hangs his head and he's always a warrior for me. I'll always take guys like that."
Nick Fleszar pitched the seven in relief of Krivosky and surrendered one run on Kuhn's RBI groundout.
Uniontown took an early lead in Saturday's game as well with a first-inning run only to again watch Laurel Highlands storm back and win going away.
The Mustangs went ahead to stay with two runs in the bottom of the first and tacked on another run in the second. The Red Raiders made it 3-2 with a run in the top of the third but LH answered with two in the bottom of the inning and three more in the fourth to wrap up the game's scoring.
Patronas allowed two unearned runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
"Paxton really threw a gem," Yohman said. "He totally kept them off-balance and was unbelievably efficient, throwing only 82 pitches. He threw a lot of groundball outs. Our defense was really strong behind him. He mixed fastball, curve, changeup and was really good with his command of the zone. No walks was a huge difference. That eliminates base traffic.
"This was by far Paxton's best performance as a pitcher in his career to this point and he saved it for a great time."
Yanosky doubled and singled, Noah Lion had two hits and two RBIs and Sevi Vecchiolla knocked in two runs for Laurel Highlands.
Losing pitcher Tate Musko was touched up for five runs on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
"I was very happy to see us put up eight runs against the tough pitching that Uniontown has in Tate and (reliever) Clay Dean," Yohman said. "We were very patient with our approach. Our kids basically took what the game gave them. We worked some small ball to help manufacture some runs.
"It was nice to see some of our young guys, Noah Lion and Sevi Veccchiolla who are both freshmen, step up for us and drive in some runs."
Uniontown's runs came on RBI singles by Nehls and Grego.
Laurel Highlands hosts Brownsville in a non-section game on senior day at 4 p.m. today before playing at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. Tuesday in another non-section clash.
Uniontown is scheduled to host Connellsville in a non-section game at 7 on Tuesday night.
