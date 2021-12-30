Rodney Gallagher had a day most athletes can only dream about on Tuesday.
The Laurel Highlands junior scored his 1,000th career point in basketball during the Mustangs’ 94-69 win over Allderdice and was named to the Class 4A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.
Gallagher was one of three local athletes named to the 4A squad along with Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and Cole Weightman.
Laurel Highlands football coach Rich Kolesar commended Gallagher.
“It’s exciting for Rodney,” Kolesar said. “He’s a phenomenal kid and a great athlete. He was the 13th player in WPIAL history to pass and run for over 1,000 yards in a single season. It’s a great honor for him.”
“It’s been a great year,” Gallagher said, reflecting on his doubly good day. “It’s been unreal. Getting 1K points in basketball the same year I did 1K/1K in football and now getting all-state.
“It’s been a great ride and I want to keep it going.”
Kolesar and Gallagher helped guide the Mustangs to arguably their greatest football season ever, including the program’s first ever WPIAL playoff win, 28-27, over Beaver Area. LH finished the season 8-4.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Gallagher was one of two players chosen in the “athlete” category.
Whitlock, a 5-8, 170-pound senior was one of five quarterbacks named to the team. Weightman, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, was selected as one of six defensive linemen.
Elizabeth Forward also had a representative on the all-state squad in Class 3A. DaVontay Brownfield, a 5-11, 178-pound senior, was one of four defensive backs chosen.
Brownfield was also a top running back for the Warriors who finished 9-3 and reached the WPIAL semifinals where they lost to eventual state champion Central Valley.
Gallagher was LH’s starting quarterback and a defensive back, as was Whitlock for Belle Vernon. Weightman also played tight end on offense.
“It’s huge,” Gallagher said of the all-state honor. “That’s something great to have on my list. I was all-state in basketball also but with all the competition there is in the state in football, and Pennsylvania is one of the top states in football, that’s a really big one, too. To be named up there with the best players, that’s a great accomplishment.
“Hopefully, colleges notice that and realize I’m a hard worker.”
Kolesar felt it was also a team honor.
“Football is a game where you really need to have a team around you to make yourself successful,” Kolesar said. “I think everybody that played a role in Rodney putting up those numbers this year takes a little part in this honor.”
Whitlock and Weightman were instrumental in the Leopards’ run through an undefeated regular season, a Big Eight Conference championship and an appearance in the WPIAL final where they fell to eventual PIAA champion Aliquippa.
Whitlock also became a 1,000-yard rusher and passer as a quarterback during his team’s postseason run. Belle Vernon ended up 10-1.
“Devin is deserving of this accolade,” Leopards coach Matt Humbert said. “He proved week after week that he is not only one of the best athletes in the state but one of the best quarterbacks as well through his leadership and capability to run and throw.”
Weightman gutted out the final weeks of the season despite playing with a painful injury.
“Cole is very deserving of this accolade,” Humbert said, “not only for his physical and aggressive line play, but also for the toughness he showcased the last four weeks of the season, playing on a torn meniscus.”
Aliquippa swept the top two 4A honors with Mike Warfield as the Coach of the Year and Tiqwai Hayes as the Player of the Year.
Central Valley’s Mary Lyons was the 3A Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.