Ella Menear entered the PIAA Class AA Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School on Friday with the fastest qualifying time in the state in the 100 backstroke.
The Mapletown sophomore exited the state meet with the fastest time, as well, winning the gold medal with a time of 54.99 seconds.
“I was really mad at my 200 IM,” Menear said as she prepared for the 100 backstroke. “It was more motivation to get the job done.
“I was really nervous in my first event. I had a lot of pressure from me. I was more focused on my place (in the backstroke). I didn’t want people to be disappointed in me.”
She opened with a time of 26.68 seconds in the opening 50 yards and closed in 28.31 seconds in the final 50. Both marks were the fastest splits, and she was the only swimmer to be under 27 seconds in the first 50 yards.
“It’s hard to look around when I’m swimming,” said Menear. “I knew I had the lead in the second flip turn, and I knew I had the lead after the last flip turn.
“I like to be around 27-high (seconds) in the second 50 (yards) and keep it around a second, second-and-a-half, drop off.”
Menear won her first of two state medals earlier in the meet when she finished third in the 200 IM in 2:05.64.
She swam the opening butterfly leg in 27.43 seconds, followed with 29.86 seconds in the backstroke leg, needed 38.81 seconds for the breaststroke, and finished the freestyle leg in 29.54 seconds.
“The breaststroke is always my worst stroke,” explained Menear. “The backstroke is my strongest so I try to make up time.
“The breaststroke was not there today. My splits were a little slower than the WPIAL time. My breaststroke was a second off. The other legs were a couple hundredths off. That’s what hurt me.”
Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon won the 200 IM in a time of 2:03.25. Quaker Valley’s Isabel Huang won the silver with a time of 2:05.60.
Menear, as with the other Class AA performers, was denied the opportunity to compete in the 2020 PIAA meet when the state was shut down the day before the two-day Class AA championship was scheduled to start.
“We were just about to leave when Maria (Mrosko) called. Luckily, we hadn’t left yet,” said Menear. “I’m just more excited to be there (at the state meet this year). This season has been hard mentally.”
Now, a year later, the fact she is a state champion was still sinking in as Menear closed her sophomore season amidst all the issues arising from dealing with the pandemic.
“I’m very excited and feel very blessed it happened,” said Menear.
Laurel Highlands senior Maria Mrosko capped her wonderful career by placing fourth in the 100 butterfly (58.15) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:08.91). Mrosko made a big jump in the 200 IM by dropping 1.13 seconds in the opening of two heats.
Mrosko was able to get warmed up for her long day in the medley relay.
“It got us in a good mood. It set a good tone,” said Mrosko. “The pool was cold, but the colder the pool the faster you go.”
Mrosko said she accomplished what she set out to do in her individual events.
“I wanted to go under what I did in the WPIAL meet two weeks ago and I did,” said Mrosko of her 200 IM. “The 200 IM put me in a good mood, too.
“I was running around like crazy. I did the same thing at the WPIAL meet. It’s chaotic, but it must work.”
Mrosko continued, adding, “I’m happy with what I got. I did better than what I thought I would do.”
Mrosko said she had to hold it together a bit as she joined her teammates for the 400 freestyle relay.
“I was just trying not to cry in the final relay. I tried to focus really hard. Just do it and get it over with,” said Mrosko, who finished with six state medals.
She was able to compete in the last race with her younger sister, Cecilia.
“It was good. We have a thing. We hug each other before each race,” said Mrosko, who will attend Dennis University this fall.
Mrosko was ready to compete in the 2020 championships before everything was shut down. And, there was the uncertainty of whether the 2020-21 season would even be completed.
“It is absolutely crazy. If you told me we would be shutting down, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Mrosko.
“Everyone gave 100 percent and the best they had. I’m glad everyone did well. Everyone seemed happy and excited.”
Teammate Elizabeth Thomas also made the medals stand after the junior placed seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.09 seconds. Her time was slightly better than the time she posted in the WPIAL finals of 58.27 seconds.
Her splits were 27.64 and 30.45 seconds.
“The 200 medley relay was a good start to the meet,” said Thomas. “It gave me a feel how the pool was.”
And just how was the Cumberland Valley pool?
“It was cold,” said Thomas. “It definitely woke me up. A cold pool is the best to compete and swim in.”
She also got a feel of the walls for her turns.
“I learned to be scared of my flip turns. I smacked my feet off the wall in warmups. My feet were hitting the gutter,” explained Thomas. “I played it safe and tucked more in the medley relay.”
Thomas was in Lane 1, a major adjustment considering she usually swims in the middle lanes.
“I’m used to being in Lane 4 and have people to pace off of,” said Thomas. “It was something I had to adjust to quickly in the race.”
Thomas and her teammates were already at Bucknell University when the word came down the Class AA meet was postponed last year.
“It was a unique situation. I’m happy we still got to swim and compete this year,” said Thomas, adding, “Overall, I’m happy with how I swam.”
The Fillies’ Thomas, Ella Ciez, Maria Mrosko and Cecilia Mrosko placed 10th in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:50.84, just .07 seconds behind Lewisburg in ninth place. Their seed time was 1:50.65.
Maria Mrosko, Cecilia Mrosko, Thomas and Ciez closed the meet by finishing 13th in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:43.03, slightly faster than their seed time of 3:44.86.
The Mount Pleasant girls won two relay medals.
Reegan Brown, SaraJo Gardner, McKenna Mizakar and Ashlyn Mizikar, the WPIAL gold medalists, placed seventh in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.91, slightly higher than their seed time of 1:39.76.
The same quartet opened the day with an eighth-place medal in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.69. The Lady Vikings’ seed time was 1:39.91.
Gardner placed 13th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.44 seconds, about a second ahead of Brown.
Elizabeth Forward’s Hailey Yurkovich finished eighth in the 500 freestyle in 5:14.24. The junior also placed 12th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.16 after entering with the eighth-fastest qualifying time of 1:56.72.
Teammate Natalie Glessner was 10th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14.75.
California sophomore Anastasia Georgagis placed 10th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.11. She entered the meet with the eighth-fastest time of 1:06.60.
Georgagis posted a time of 31.61 seconds on the opening 50 yards and 35.50 seconds in the final 50 yards.
