The quest for a WPIAL team wrestling championship begins Wednesday with section tournaments hosted at seven different sites.
All semifinal matches at all sites begin at 6 p.m. The section championship and consolation final follow after the completion of the semifinals.
Beth-Center will host the Section 1-AA tournament. The Bulldogs, the 1B subsection champion, face Fort Cherry, while Burgettstown, who finished first in 1A, wrestles Jefferson-Morgan.
Mount Pleasant, the first place team in 3B, will be the host school for the Section 3-AA tournament. The Vikings wrestle Knoch and Southmoreland faces Burrell.
Connellsville, who ran through subsection 1B, wrestles Norwin at Latrobe. The Wildcats host Thomas Jefferson in the other semifinal.
The Falcons continue their run into the WPIAL team playoffs, qualifying every year the tournament has been held.
Waynesburg Central, the 4A first-place finisher, wrestles Bethel Park at Peters Twp. The Indians host Canon-McMillan.
