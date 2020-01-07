Beth-Center wrestling remains undefeated in Section 1-AA (1B) play after defeating Bentworth, 66-3, on Monday at Bentworth High School.
The Bulldogs (2-0, 7-3) won two bouts by fall, as Alston Csutoros (170) and Tyler Berish (132) pinned their opponents, and Josh Deems (220), Austin Sethman (285), Davis Stepp (106), Joey Holmes (113), Kyle McCollum (120), Andrew LaCotta (145) and Trevor Pettit (152) won by forfeit.
Beth-Center’s Todd Fisher edged Noah Weston, 4-3, at 138, and teammate Tyler Fisher earned a 12-2 major decision over Terrance Woods at 126. The Bulldogs’ Alex Lange won by technical fall in 2:00.
The Bearcats’ Owen Petrisek won a 10-7 decision over Ryan Lynch at 182.
There was no bout contested at 195.
Bentworth fell to 1-1 in section action and 1-2 overall.
