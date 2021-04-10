Dom Salientro threw four first-half touchdowns passes and Bethany cruised to its first win of the season, 40-7, over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference football game Friday night.
Salientro threw scoring passes of five and 41 yards to Chris Williams in the first half as the Bison (1-1, 1-2) forged a 27-7 halftime lead. Salientro also had a 30-yard TD pass to De’Vaughn McWhorter in the first quarter and a 28-yarder to Brennan Secrist in the second period.
Waynesburg (0-2, 0-3) remained winless. The Yellow Jackets have lost 14 of their last 15 games dating back to 2018.
Waynesburg did score its first points of the PAC’s spring season in the second quarter. After Hudson Conner returned an interception 48 yards to the Bethany two-yard line in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets' Justin Flack scored from there two plays later and Jerod Witwicki kicked the extra point to cut Bethany’s lead to 21-7.
Flack was the game's leading rusher with 96 yards on 17 carries. Belle Vernon graduate Nick Hall added 14 carries for 50 yards.
Amos Porter had a one-yard TD plunge in the third quarter for Bethany and Maurice Jackson returned a fumble 41 yards in the fourth quarter for the game’s final touchdown.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Mason Schrenker completed 6 of 17 passes for 53 yards and Monroe Mohler was 4 of 8 for 12 yards. T.J. Johnston had four receptions for 19 yards.
Alec Hendal led Waynesburg's defense with nine tackles and Brandon Ntankeu followed with eight, including six solo tackles. Connellsville graduate Tyler Metzger added six tackles and Bentworth graduate William Simpson made three tackles.
Charleroi graduate Sean Cole was the Bison's kicker, making four of six extra-point attempts, missing one while another was blocked. Cole attempted a 30-yard field goal but that also was blocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.